PowerMizzou - First Look: Tennessee

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We approach the end of our series with Tennessee. Other previews: Alabama | Arkansas | Georgia | Florida | Kentucky | LSU | Mississippi State | South Carolina

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

2019 record: 8-5 (5-3 SEC) All time series vs Missouri: Missouri leads 5-3 Last meeting: Tennessee won 24-20 in 2019 Head Coach (Record): Jeremy Pruitt (3rd season, 13-12)

OFFENSE

Coordinator: Jim Chaney (2nd season) 2019 rushing rank: 87th, 144.1 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 75th, 221.4 yards/game 2019 total rank: 100th, 365.5 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 97th, 24.2 points/game Returning starters: 8 Key losses: Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway

DEFENSE

Coordinator: Derrick Ansley (2nd season) 2019 rushing rank: 48th, 140.5 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 16th, 194.0 yards/game 2019 total rank: 23rd, 334.5 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 29h, 21.7 points/game Returning starters: 8 Key losses: Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor, Nigel Warrior

OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 15, 20, 13, 7 (Avg. 13.75) ESPN FPI Ranking: 36th

OVERALL OUTLOOK

The Vols carried as much momentum out of 2019 as anyone in the league. They finished with seven wins in their last eight games after a 1-4 start and bring back a league-high 16 starters. Tennessee has a lot of room still to grow on offense, but the arrow is pointing up after Pruitt's second season. Difficulty ranking (1-10): 7

