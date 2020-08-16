PowerMizzou - First Look: Tennessee

First Look: Tennessee
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We approach the end of our series with Tennessee.
Other previews: Alabama | Arkansas | Georgia | Florida | Kentucky | LSU | Mississippi State | South Carolina
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
2019 record: 8-5 (5-3 SEC)
All time series vs Missouri: Missouri leads 5-3
Last meeting: Tennessee won 24-20 in 2019
Head Coach (Record): Jeremy Pruitt (3rd season, 13-12)
OFFENSE
Coordinator: Jim Chaney (2nd season)
2019 rushing rank: 87th, 144.1 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 75th, 221.4 yards/game
2019 total rank: 100th, 365.5 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 97th, 24.2 points/game
Returning starters: 8
Key losses: Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway
DEFENSE
Coordinator: Derrick Ansley (2nd season)
2019 rushing rank: 48th, 140.5 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 16th, 194.0 yards/game
2019 total rank: 23rd, 334.5 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 29h, 21.7 points/game
Returning starters: 8
Key losses: Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor, Nigel Warrior
OTHER INFORMATION
Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 15, 20, 13, 7 (Avg. 13.75)
ESPN FPI Ranking: 36th
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The Vols carried as much momentum out of 2019 as anyone in the league. They finished with seven wins in their last eight games after a 1-4 start and bring back a league-high 16 starters. Tennessee has a lot of room still to grow on offense, but the arrow is pointing up after Pruitt's second season.
Difficulty ranking (1-10): 7
