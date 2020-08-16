 PowerMizzou - First Look: Tennessee
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-16 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

First Look: Tennessee

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@GabeDeArmond
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION STARTED TODAY

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We approach the end of our series with Tennessee.

Other previews: Alabama | Arkansas | Georgia | Florida | Kentucky | LSU | Mississippi State | South Carolina

                                          TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

2019 record: 8-5 (5-3 SEC)

All time series vs Missouri: Missouri leads 5-3

Last meeting: Tennessee won 24-20 in 2019

Head Coach (Record): Jeremy Pruitt (3rd season, 13-12)

                                                       OFFENSE

Coordinator: Jim Chaney (2nd season)

2019 rushing rank: 87th, 144.1 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 75th, 221.4 yards/game

2019 total rank: 100th, 365.5 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 97th, 24.2 points/game

Returning starters: 8

Key losses: Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway

                                                       DEFENSE

Coordinator: Derrick Ansley (2nd season)

2019 rushing rank: 48th, 140.5 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 16th, 194.0 yards/game

2019 total rank: 23rd, 334.5 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 29h, 21.7 points/game

Returning starters: 8

Key losses: Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor, Nigel Warrior

                                       OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 15, 20, 13, 7 (Avg. 13.75)

ESPN FPI Ranking: 36th

                                     OVERALL OUTLOOK

The Vols carried as much momentum out of 2019 as anyone in the league. They finished with seven wins in their last eight games after a 1-4 start and bring back a league-high 16 starters. Tennessee has a lot of room still to grow on offense, but the arrow is pointing up after Pruitt's second season.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 7

Click here to shop online now
Click here to shop online now

573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}