For every Tiger game day this year, we'll get you up to speed before kickoff in Game Day Central. We'll catch you up on all the news of the week, hit on the keys of the game, provide audio and video previews and offer up some predictions. Here is everything you need to know about game against SEMO.

KICKOFF INFORMATION

TIME: 6:30 p.m. Central LOCATION: Memorial Stadium (capacity 62,621), Columbia, MO TV: SEC Network Alternate (Mark Neely/Hutson Mason/Taylor McGregor) RADIO: Tiger Radio Network -- Click here for a list of affiliates POINT SPREAD: Mizzou by 34 SERIES: Mizzou leads 3-0 LAST MEETING: Mizzou won 35-3 in 2015

AUDIO PREVIEW

GAME WEEK HEADLINES

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When Missouri has the ball: A Missouri offense averaging 34.5 points per game so far this season should have little trouble moving the ball against SEMO. The Redhawks have allowed 421.5 yards per game and 32 points per game to two FCS opponents so far this season. Look for Missouri to make an emphasis of running the ball in order to minimize the number of times quarterback Kelly Bryant could be hit. ADVANTAGE: Missouri When SEMO has the ball For SEMO to have any chance at pulling off a shocking upset, the Redhawks are going to have to break off some big plays in the running game. SEMO is averaging 206 yards per game on the ground versus 181 yards per game through the air at barely over a 50 percent completion rate. Missouri has showed in its Week One loss to Wyoming that it can be susceptible to big plays against a misdirection rushing attack, but the Tiger defensive front should have little trouble overwhelming SEMO’s offensive line. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

KEYS TO A MISSOURI WIN

1. Protect the football — Pretty much the only possible way Missouri could allow SEMO to keep this one close is by giving the Redhawks easy scoring opportunities and momentum through turnovers. Bryant and the rest of the offense have already seen what can happen when the team loses the turnover battle, as a negative-three turnover margin had a lot to do with the season-opening loss at Wyoming, so expect ball security to be a primary focus for the unit. 2. Wrap up — As stated above, SEMO is a run-first offense. That usually would not seem to benefit an underdog that should have trouble sustaining drives against a more talented defense, but we saw Missouri give up two 60-plus yard rushing touchdowns in Week One. If the Tiger defense that missed 13 tackles and got pushed around at the line of scrimmage against Wyoming shows up Saturday night, it’s at least conceivable that SEMO could put some points on the board. If the defense that held West Virginia to 32 rushing yards on 30 attempts comes to play, Missouri should suffocate the Redhawk offense. 3. Keep everyone healthy — In reality, this contest will be little more than a scrimmage for Missouri. The worst-case scenario for the Tigers would be to lose a contributor for extended time do to injury. Get out to an early lead, put the game out of reach by halftime and get the starters out of there.

GAME DAY PROP BETS*

*You cannot actually bet on these and even if you can, we are not encouraging you to do so. This is for entertainment purposes only. Kelly Bryant 1.5 series in the second half — Mitchell under, Gabe over Connor Bazelak 9.5 snaps — Mitchell over, Gabe over Mizzou 499.5 in total offense — Mitchell over, Gabe over Mizzou 2.5 sacks — Mitchell over, Gabe under Number of players from SEMO whose names you know that were not mentioned at Tuesday's press conference 0.5 — Mitchell under (and I’m proud of that), Gabe under

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTIONS