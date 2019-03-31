Spring football reset
The Missouri football team got a week’s break from spring practices last week due to the school’s spring break. The Tigers have completed nine practices so far this spring and have five to go before the Black and Gold game on Saturday, April 13. Before the team resumes practice on Tuesday, here is a refresher on what we’ve seen so far and storylines we’ll continue to monitor.
FIVE TAKEAWAYS
1. Kelly Bryant is the starting quarterback. Barry Odom did us all a favor by foregoing any facade that Bryant would have to compete for the starting job. As soon as Bryant announced his decision to transfer from Clemson to Missouri, the spot was his, and it will remain his unless an injury occurs.
2. Larry Rountree is going to shoulder a heavy load. Both Rountree and the coaches are okay with that. Running backs coach Cornell Ford admitted the Tigers likely would have added another running back in the 2019 signing class had the coaches known Damarea Crockett was going to leave school and declare for the NFL Draft, but Ford also said that Rountree has been “dying to be the guy,” and he proved last season he can carry the load. Rountree rushed for 1,216 yards a season ago, third-most ever in a single season by a Tiger running back. In the final four games, he carried the ball 103 times for a whopping 550 yards. Sophomore Tyler Badie will certainly have a role this season, and one of Simi Bakare and incoming freshman Anthony Watkins will likely see regular playing time as well, but the Tiger staff is counting on another big year from Rountree.
3. Jalen Knox, Jonathan Nance separating themselves out wide. There were some questions as to which version of Nance would arrive on Missouri’s campus. The graduate transfer from Arkansas caught 37 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, then caught just a single pass in four games a season ago before deciding to switch schools. But Nance wasted little time in making a good impression on the Missouri coaches during spring ball. Not only has wide receivers coach Garrick McGee pointed to Nance’s ability to stretch the field vertically, he’s praised the senior’s leadership ability. But, as much praise as Nance has drawn, Odom said Knox has had a better offseason. Knox had an up-and-down year as a true freshman last season, but he dedicated himself to a better diet and more work in the weight room during the winter and said he has gained 12 pounds of muscle as a result. If the season started tomorrow, Knox and Nance would likely join senior slot receiver Johnathon Johnson in the starting lineup.
4. There is a new position on the defensive side of the ball (sort of). Missouri’s first depth chart of the spring made headlines because it featured a new position, the “boundary.” However, based on observations so far during the spring, it appears the Tiger defense will not look too different on the field than a season ago. The “boundary” is essentially a third safety position, and Odom said its personnel should be interchangeable with the players listed at strong safety and free safety. It appears Missouri will spend most of its time this season with two linebackers and three safeties on the field, although Ronnell Perkins, who is listed as a strong safety this year, will likely man a similar role as last season, when he played the SAM linebacker spot — a hybrid between a safety and an outside linebacker. Odom said Khalil Oliver can also play that position. The hope is that, as more and more teams turn to quick-hitting, spread offenses, having more defensive backs on the field who can both cover receivers and make tackles in the run game will give Missouri more flexibility.
5. A couple players have new positions. Former wide receiver Richaud Floyd surprised some when he practiced with the cornerbacks on the first day of spring. Floyd said he was only “trying out” the position, but he has remained on the defensive side of the ball throughout the spring, so it looks like the switch is permanent. He has continued to practice with the Tiger punt returners. Taking Floyd’s place at wide receiver, in a sense, is former quarterback Micah Wilson. Wilson has never played receiver before in his football career, but the coaches hope his size and athleticism will give him a better chance to see the field at wideout than behind center.
THREE REMAINING QUESTIONS
1. How, exactly, will the offense differ with Bryant at the helm?
No surprise, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley has kept his plans for the 2019 offense close to the vest thus far – in part likely because he is still getting a feel for how best to utilize Bryant. It's logical to expect the Tigers to use Bryant's running ability to add a dimension to an already strong backfield. We also anticipate Dooley keeping some of the "pro-style" concepts he incorporated last season, since Bryant cited that as an aspect of his game he hopes to improve. Ultimately, however, fans will likely have to wait until August 31, when the Tigers kick off the season against Wyoming, to truly see how Missouri's offense differs in the post-Drew Lock era.
2. Who will start on the offensive line?
Three of the five starting spots are almost certainly accounted for, barring injury. Center Trystyan Colon-Castillo, right guard Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and left tackle Yasir Durant are all back after starting each of the past two seasons for Missouri. However, unlike last year, the Tigers have to find two new starters up front. On the first depth chart of the spring, Case Cook and Larry Borom were listed as co-starters at left guard, while Hyrin White was penciled in at right tackle. The competitions won't likely be decided until fall camp, but which players line up with the first team during the Black and Gold game and the frequency with which they rotate should give an indication of who is in the running to claim those new starting spots.
3. Where will the pass rush come from?
Missouri's biggest defensive weakness a season ago only got bigger during the offseason, when defensive end Tre Williams was arrested on suspicion of assault and suspended indefinitely. Williams could still return to the team, but he has not been able to participate in offseason workouts or spring practices, so it is hard to envision him returning to a starting role even if he is reinstated. In his absence, the coaching staff hopes sophomore Trajan Jeffcoat, who appeared in all 13 games a season ago, is able to develop into the feared edge rusher the defense has been missing the past couple seasons. Coaches have spoken highly of Jeffcoat, but it's been hard to ascertain just how effective he can be this season because defensive players aren't allowed to hit the quarterback during spring practices. For that reason, the pass rush will remain a bit of a mystery until the season begins, but as of right now it remains the biggest area of concern for Ryan Walters' unit.