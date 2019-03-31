The Missouri football team got a week’s break from spring practices last week due to the school’s spring break. The Tigers have completed nine practices so far this spring and have five to go before the Black and Gold game on Saturday, April 13. Before the team resumes practice on Tuesday, here is a refresher on what we’ve seen so far and storylines we’ll continue to monitor.





1. Kelly Bryant is the starting quarterback. Barry Odom did us all a favor by foregoing any facade that Bryant would have to compete for the starting job. As soon as Bryant announced his decision to transfer from Clemson to Missouri, the spot was his, and it will remain his unless an injury occurs.

2. Larry Rountree is going to shoulder a heavy load. Both Rountree and the coaches are okay with that. Running backs coach Cornell Ford admitted the Tigers likely would have added another running back in the 2019 signing class had the coaches known Damarea Crockett was going to leave school and declare for the NFL Draft, but Ford also said that Rountree has been “dying to be the guy,” and he proved last season he can carry the load. Rountree rushed for 1,216 yards a season ago, third-most ever in a single season by a Tiger running back. In the final four games, he carried the ball 103 times for a whopping 550 yards. Sophomore Tyler Badie will certainly have a role this season, and one of Simi Bakare and incoming freshman Anthony Watkins will likely see regular playing time as well, but the Tiger staff is counting on another big year from Rountree.

3. Jalen Knox, Jonathan Nance separating themselves out wide. There were some questions as to which version of Nance would arrive on Missouri’s campus. The graduate transfer from Arkansas caught 37 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, then caught just a single pass in four games a season ago before deciding to switch schools. But Nance wasted little time in making a good impression on the Missouri coaches during spring ball. Not only has wide receivers coach Garrick McGee pointed to Nance’s ability to stretch the field vertically, he’s praised the senior’s leadership ability. But, as much praise as Nance has drawn, Odom said Knox has had a better offseason. Knox had an up-and-down year as a true freshman last season, but he dedicated himself to a better diet and more work in the weight room during the winter and said he has gained 12 pounds of muscle as a result. If the season started tomorrow, Knox and Nance would likely join senior slot receiver Johnathon Johnson in the starting lineup.

4. There is a new position on the defensive side of the ball (sort of). Missouri’s first depth chart of the spring made headlines because it featured a new position, the “boundary.” However, based on observations so far during the spring, it appears the Tiger defense will not look too different on the field than a season ago. The “boundary” is essentially a third safety position, and Odom said its personnel should be interchangeable with the players listed at strong safety and free safety. It appears Missouri will spend most of its time this season with two linebackers and three safeties on the field, although Ronnell Perkins, who is listed as a strong safety this year, will likely man a similar role as last season, when he played the SAM linebacker spot — a hybrid between a safety and an outside linebacker. Odom said Khalil Oliver can also play that position. The hope is that, as more and more teams turn to quick-hitting, spread offenses, having more defensive backs on the field who can both cover receivers and make tackles in the run game will give Missouri more flexibility.

5. A couple players have new positions. Former wide receiver Richaud Floyd surprised some when he practiced with the cornerbacks on the first day of spring. Floyd said he was only “trying out” the position, but he has remained on the defensive side of the ball throughout the spring, so it looks like the switch is permanent. He has continued to practice with the Tiger punt returners. Taking Floyd’s place at wide receiver, in a sense, is former quarterback Micah Wilson. Wilson has never played receiver before in his football career, but the coaches hope his size and athleticism will give him a better chance to see the field at wideout than behind center.