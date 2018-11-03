Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ultimate Preview: Florida

Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
Staff

Every Saturday morning, we'll start your game day with a complete guide to Mizzou's contest that day.  We break down the matchups, make some predictions and keep you up with all the action in the SEC.

                                                 GAME DAY ESSENTIALS

Opponent: Florida Gators (SEC)

Record: 6-2, 4-2 SEC

Last Game: Lost to Georgia 36-17

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. Central

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chris Gervino)

Series Record: Missouri leads 4-3

Last Meeting: 45-16 Missouri in 2017

                                             GAME WEEK COVERAGE

Okfvqhwb6grcl9lapspm
Jordan Kodner

                                                  THE MATCHUPS

When Mizzou runs: Florida’s success has been built on its strong defense this season, but the Gators haven’t been great against the run. Other than in the second half against Kentucky (when its entire offense shut down), Missouri has generally run the ball well. Considering Drew Lock’s struggles against SEC defenses this season, look for the Tigers to establish its three-headed rushing attack of Larry Rountree III, Damarea Crockett and Tyler Badie early in order to open things up for Lock in the passing game. EDGE: Missouri

When Mizzou throws: As mentioned above, Lock’s struggles against conference opponents continued last week. Lock threw for just 165 yards and no touchdowns against Kentucky’s stingy defense. In four SEC games this season, Lock has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions. He will face another tough test this week, as Florida’s athletic secondary has been successful at shutting down opponents’ passing games. The Gators’ rank 12th nationally against the pass, allowing an average of 170.1 yards per game through the air. Missouri might get wide receiver Emanuel Hall back for this matchup, but even if it does, Hall will likely be limited by the groin injury that caused him to sit out the past four games. EDGE: Florida

When Florida runs: Missouri excelled against the run against Kentucky, holding the Wildcats to just 2.6 yards per carry. If the Tigers can replicate that performance, it would be an advantage against Florida. The Gators’ offensive strength has been its run game this season, as they average 193.9 yards per game on the ground. EDGE: Missouri

When Florida throws: Florida coach Dan Mullen built his reputation as a quarterback whisperer by developing the likes of Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott. While the Gators’ passing game has improved from last season, quarterback Feleipe Franks has still struggled at times. Florida ranks No. 98 nationally in passing offense, averaging 197.8 yards per game. Franks appeared to have turned a corner in the past month or so, as he threw seven touchdowns and three interceptions in four straight wins over Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU and Vanderbilt. But then Georgia’s vaunted defense shut Franks down last week, holding Florida to just 105 yards through the air. That said, Missouri’s pass defense has made virtually every quarterback it’s faced this season look good. EDGE: Florida

Special Teams: Florida placekicker Evan McPherson has been the best in the SEC so far this season, making 12 of 13 field goals with a long of 48 yards, as well as all 27 of his extra point attempts. The Gators also have a threat in the return game in Freddie Swain, who ranks 12th nationally in punt return average and has a touchdown on a return this season. Missouri has had solid play from kicker Tucker McCann and punter Corey Fatony, but aside from that, the Tigers have been a disaster on special teams this year. Andy Hill’s unit has had a punt blocked, two field goals blocked, allowed a punt return for a touchdown and ranks No. 126 in punt return average on the season. EDGE: Florida

Coaching: Mullen established himself as one of the premier offensive minds in the country as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator when Florida won its back-to-back national titles, then showed he can manage a program by compiling a 69-46 record. Winning in Starkville is not easy. Missouri’s Barry Odom, meanwhile, is fighting to retain his job. EDGE: Florida

Intangibles: Florida will enter this game off a deflating loss to rival Georgia, so there is potential for the Gators to have a bit of a letdown. However, Missouri suffered a much more devastating loss when it blew a 14-3 fourth quarter lead against Kentucky. Even though the coaches and players talked all week about using the loss as fuel, it’s tough to rebound from that type of collapse. Playing in the Swamp could also give Florida an edge. EDGE: Florida

Wk8tqnf4iky1fparu6p0
USA Today Sports

                                      THREE KEYS FOR MIZZOU

1. Establish the ground game. Florida’s strength this season has been its defense, but the Gators have at times been vulnerable against the run this season. If Missouri can consistently pick up first downs with its ground game and force Florida to bring more defenders into the box, it could open up the secondary a bit for Drew Lock and the struggling Missouri passing attack.

2. Limit big plays through the air. Suggesting Missouri’s defense could completely shut down Florida’s passing game is probably unrealistic. The Tigers haven’t stopped anybody through the air in conference play, and while Feleipe Franks has had his fair share of struggles in his career, he’s been far better than Kentucky’s Terry Wilson this season, who just threw for nearly 300 yards against Missouri. Franks is going to complete some passes, but if the Missouri secondary can avoid getting beat deep or leaving receivers wide open for easy scores, it would be a victory. The Tigers will look to embody the “bend, don’t break” cliche, as the defense has actually been solid in the red zone this season.

3. Don’t give away points on special teams. Missouri was never likely to beat Alabama, but in their other three losses this season, the Tigers have handed its opponent points on special teams. Georgia blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Against South Carolina, an alleged miscommunication resulted in a surprise onside kick, which gave the Gamecocks a short field and resulted in a touchdown. Tucker McCann also missed a 25-yard field goal. Kentucky blocked a field goal and flipped the momentum of last week’s game when it scored a touchdown on a punt return. Missouri isn’t talented enough to overcome those types of errors against SEC competition.

                                          GAME DAY OVER/UNDER

Mizzou 250 yards total offense: Mitchell over/Gabe under

Florida 250 yards passing: Mitchell over/Gabe over

Corey Fatony punts 6.5: Mitchell under/Gabe over

Emanuel Hall receiving yards 49.5: Mitchell under/Gabe Under

Threads to fire Barry Odom by the end of the first quarter 2.5: Mitchell over/Gabe over

                                        PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Offensive MVP

Mitchell: Larry Rountree III

Gabe: Tyler Badie

Defensive MVP

Mitchell: Cale Garrett

Gabe: Terez Hall

                                          FINAL SCORE PREDICTION

Mitchell: Florida 30, Missouri 23

Gabe: Florida 23, Missouri 10

Qwmgq0r3hfuz5k2nyssk
The AP

                                                      AROUND THE SEC

Against the spread this season

Mitchell 19-19

Gabe 17-21

Georgia -9.5 at Kentucky

Mitchell: Georgia

Gabe: Georgia

Texas A&M +4 at Auburn

Mitchell: A&M

Gabe: A&M

Louisiana Tech +22.5 at Mississippi State

Mitchell: Mississippi State

Gabe: Mississippi State

South Carolina -1 at Ole Miss

Mitchell: South Carolina

Gabe: South Carolina

Alabama -13.5 at LSU

Mitchell: LSU

Gabe: Alabama

{{ article.author_name }}