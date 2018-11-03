When Mizzou runs: Florida’s success has been built on its strong defense this season, but the Gators haven’t been great against the run. Other than in the second half against Kentucky (when its entire offense shut down), Missouri has generally run the ball well. Considering Drew Lock’s struggles against SEC defenses this season, look for the Tigers to establish its three-headed rushing attack of Larry Rountree III, Damarea Crockett and Tyler Badie early in order to open things up for Lock in the passing game. EDGE: Missouri

When Mizzou throws: As mentioned above, Lock’s struggles against conference opponents continued last week. Lock threw for just 165 yards and no touchdowns against Kentucky’s stingy defense. In four SEC games this season, Lock has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions. He will face another tough test this week, as Florida’s athletic secondary has been successful at shutting down opponents’ passing games. The Gators’ rank 12th nationally against the pass, allowing an average of 170.1 yards per game through the air. Missouri might get wide receiver Emanuel Hall back for this matchup, but even if it does, Hall will likely be limited by the groin injury that caused him to sit out the past four games. EDGE: Florida

When Florida runs: Missouri excelled against the run against Kentucky, holding the Wildcats to just 2.6 yards per carry. If the Tigers can replicate that performance, it would be an advantage against Florida. The Gators’ offensive strength has been its run game this season, as they average 193.9 yards per game on the ground. EDGE: Missouri

When Florida throws: Florida coach Dan Mullen built his reputation as a quarterback whisperer by developing the likes of Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott. While the Gators’ passing game has improved from last season, quarterback Feleipe Franks has still struggled at times. Florida ranks No. 98 nationally in passing offense, averaging 197.8 yards per game. Franks appeared to have turned a corner in the past month or so, as he threw seven touchdowns and three interceptions in four straight wins over Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU and Vanderbilt. But then Georgia’s vaunted defense shut Franks down last week, holding Florida to just 105 yards through the air. That said, Missouri’s pass defense has made virtually every quarterback it’s faced this season look good. EDGE: Florida

Special Teams: Florida placekicker Evan McPherson has been the best in the SEC so far this season, making 12 of 13 field goals with a long of 48 yards, as well as all 27 of his extra point attempts. The Gators also have a threat in the return game in Freddie Swain, who ranks 12th nationally in punt return average and has a touchdown on a return this season. Missouri has had solid play from kicker Tucker McCann and punter Corey Fatony, but aside from that, the Tigers have been a disaster on special teams this year. Andy Hill’s unit has had a punt blocked, two field goals blocked, allowed a punt return for a touchdown and ranks No. 126 in punt return average on the season. EDGE: Florida

Coaching: Mullen established himself as one of the premier offensive minds in the country as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator when Florida won its back-to-back national titles, then showed he can manage a program by compiling a 69-46 record. Winning in Starkville is not easy. Missouri’s Barry Odom, meanwhile, is fighting to retain his job. EDGE: Florida

Intangibles: Florida will enter this game off a deflating loss to rival Georgia, so there is potential for the Gators to have a bit of a letdown. However, Missouri suffered a much more devastating loss when it blew a 14-3 fourth quarter lead against Kentucky. Even though the coaches and players talked all week about using the loss as fuel, it’s tough to rebound from that type of collapse. Playing in the Swamp could also give Florida an edge. EDGE: Florida