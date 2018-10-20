When Mizzou runs

With the exception of last week’s matchup against Alabama’s stout defensive front, Missouri’s rushing attack has come alive in recent weeks. The trio of Larry Rountree III, Damarea Crockett and Tyler Badie racked up 172 yards on the ground against Georgia, then exploded for 286 against South Carolina. Memphis, meanwhile, has struggled to stop the run. The Tigers allowed Navy’s option attack to rush for 264 yards, then was gashed by Tulane for 318 yards in an upset three weeks ago. EDGE: Missouri

When Mizzou throws

Memphis has been better against the pass than the run this season. It has allowed an average of 193.4 yards per game through the air, which ranks 33rd nationally. However, that statistic is a bit skewed by early games against Mercer, an overmatched FBS opponent, and Navy, which attempted just six passes. Drew Lock hasn’t been great in Missouri’s past three games, but throughout his college career, he has feasted on lesser competition. Expect him to look to get back on track with a big game against Memphis. EDGE: Missouri

When Memphis runs

Missouri has been solid against the run this season, but the numbers indicate Memphis has even better at running. Memphis is averaging a whopping 275.4 yards per game on the ground. That ranks fifth nationally, and three of the teams in front of Memphis — Army, Navy and Georgia Tech — run the triple option. Memphis leads the nation in yards per rushing attempt at 7.3. That success on the ground has a lot to do with tailback Darrell Henderson. The junior leads the country in rushing yards per game (161.9), yards per carry (10.3), yards from scrimmage per game (189.1) and total touchdowns (15). If Missouri’s defensive front can slow down Henderson, its chances of winning will certainly improve. EDGE: Memphis

When Memphis throws

First-year starting quarterback Brady White has emerged as a solid compliment to Henderson. White hasn’t quite put up the numbers of former Memphis gunslingers Paxton Lynch and Riley Ferguson, but he’s taken care of the football and been efficient. White is averaging 9.5 yards per attempt on the season, which is tied for seventh nationally, and he’s thrown just one interception. The struggles of Missouri’s secondary, especially against the deep ball, have been well-documented, and we don’t expect them to be corrected overnight. EDGE: Memphis

Special Teams

On paper, neither team stands out in the return game. Memphis ranks fourth-to-last nationally in kickoff return average. Missouri ranks second-to-last in punt return average. Missouri should have a slight edge in the kicking game, though. Memphis’ Riley Patterson has been perfect from inside 40 yards on the season, but Tucker McCann has been money lately (with the exception of one kick in a downpour). McCann should be confident after making a game-winning field goal at Purdue, a 57-yard kick to take the lead at South Carolina and a 43-yarder at Alabama. EDGE: Missouri

Coaching

Mike Norvell has generally drawn praise for continuing the momentum from Justin Fuente’s regime at Memphis, and deservedly so. Memphis went a combined 18-8 in Norvell’s first two seasons on the job. But this season has been a bit of a step backward, as the Tigers were dominated by both Navy and Tulane. Worst of all, Memphis horrifically botched its clock management during a late drive against Central Florida last week. The Tigers, trailing by one point, were called for an illegal motion penalty that resulted in a 10-second runoff, then White threw a pass in bounds and short of the first down marker with less than 10 seconds remaining, and the clock ran out before Memphis could get another snap off. That didn’t reflect well on Norvell. Barry Odom certainly hasn’t been immune to criticism in recent weeks, but he should have his team ready to go against his former program. EDGE: Missouri

Intangibles

Often, when a Group of Five team travels to an SEC venue, analysts describe the game as the underdog’s Super Bowl, meaning it’s the most important game on the schedule and the favorite should expect it to pull out all the stops. But Memphis had an arguably bigger game last week when it hosted unbeaten Central Florida. The devastating fashion in which Memphis lost, blowing a 30-14 halftime lead and squandering an opportunity in Central Florida territory on the final drive, would suggest Memphis is due for a bit of a letdown. Of course, Missouri isn’t exactly coming into this game with a ton of momentum, either, having lost three games in a row, but playing on Homecoming in a game it absolutely cannot lose, we’ll give the home Tigers the advantage. EDGE: Missouri