PowerMizzou - First Look: Vanderbilt

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the past ten days, we've given Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we wrap up the series by breaking down the matchup with Vanderbilt.

After taking a look back at Vanderbilt's numbers from last season, it's hard to believe Missouri managed to lose to them. The Commodores got outscored in their other eight SEC games by an average of 24 points per game. They figure to be well out-classed by the league again this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. A unit that ranked among the bottom 10 nationally in both total offense and scoring lost its leading rusher in Ke'Shawn Vaughn and and leading receiver in Kalija Lipscomb. First-year offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will have to work some magic to keep the unit competitive this season.

Vanderbilt should be better on the defensive side of the ball, at least. Somewhat incredibly, the Commodores return all 11 starters from a season ago. The unit, which will be led by Ted Roof, who served as defensive coordinator under Eli Drinkwitz at Appalachian State last season, will need to perform better against the run, however. All in all, even after last season's upset, Vanderbilt should be the one opponent on this conference-only slate that Missouri fans feel best about defeating.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 3