For every Tiger game day this year, we'll get you up to speed before kickoff in Game Day Central. We'll catch you up on all the news of the week, hit on the keys of the game, provide audio and video previews and offer up some predictions. Here is everything you need to know about the home opener against West Virginia.

KICKOFF INFORMATION

TIME: 11:00 a.m. Central LOCATION: Memorial Stadium (capacity 62,621), Columbia, MO TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott/Kelly Stouffer/Lauren Sisler) RADIO: Tiger Radio Network -- Click here for a list of affiliates POINT SPREAD: Mizzou by 14 SERIES: Tied 3-3 LAST MEETING: West Virginia won 26-11 in 2016

GAME WEEK HEADLINES

Larry Rountree III struggled in week one but needs to get going for the Tigers (Jordan Kodner)

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When Missouri has the ball: After averaging just 3.1 yards per carry in non-sacks against an undersized Wyoming defensive line in Week One, Missouri will be eager to get its running game going. By the same token, after allowing 172 rushing yards to FCS opponent James Madison, West Virginia will look for a better performance from its defensive front. Whichever team is able to win that matchup should be at an advantage. Quarterback Kelly Bryant showed he can move the ball through the air against Wyoming, but he and the rest of the Tiger offense will be at their best when they can mix up the run and the pass and keep opposing defenses on their toes. West Virginia defended the pass well last week, allowing just 156 yards, no touchdowns and an interception through the air, but part of that success may have resulted from the level of competition. Last season, the Mountaineers ranked No. 106 nationally in pass defense. ADVANTAGE: Missouri When West Virginia has the ball The bad news for Missouri is that its run defense got exposed against Wyoming. The Tigers allowed 297 yards on the ground and, perhaps just as poor, recorded only two tackles for loss in 48 Wyoming rushing attempts. The run defense was thought to be the strength of the unit, too. Facing a more balanced offense, the Tigers need to show improvement despite likely having fewer players available in run support against West Virginia. The good news is that the Mountaineer rushing offense might have been even worse than Missouri’s run defense in the first week of the season. West Virginia totaled just 34 yards on 24 carries against James Madison. This game should teach us a lot about the Tiger pass defense, as well, as West Virginia wasn’t afraid to let quarterback Austin Kendall air the ball out last week. Kendall, who arrived during the offseason as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, completed 27 of 42 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns against James Madison. His top target will likely be junior wideout Tevin Bush, who caught a 41-yard touchdown in Week One. Missouri head coach Barry Odom said the Tigers will have to be on “high alert” about where Bush lines up each play because West Virginia likes to find creative ways to get him the ball in space. ADVANTAGE: West Virginia

KEYS TO A MISSOURI WIN

1. Control the line of scrimmage. After the first quarter, Missouri was pretty well dominated at the point of attack on both offense and defense by Wyoming. The Tigers need to run the ball better and, especially, do a better job of stopping the run, and both of those things start with the offensive and defensive lines. Plus, in the first real test of the season for the pass rush, it would be a big help if the front four can generate some pressure on Kendall without the aid of additional blitzers. 2. Get Larry Rountree III going. This goes hand-in-hand with the point above. As good as Kelly Bryant looked at times throwing the ball against Wyoming, that is not a sustainable approach for this offense. Missouri needs to establish its running game and use that to create opportunities to throw downfield. And if the offense is going to run the ball better, it’s going to need much better production from Rountree, who was thought to be an all-conference contender in the offseason. 3. Don’t let one mistake turn into more. With West Virginia transitioning to a new coaching regime, Missouri should be the more talented team in this matchup. We saw last Saturday how much that is worth if the Tigers play sloppy. As Odom is fond of saying, Missouri doesn’t have enough margin for error to turn the ball over three or four times and expect to win. With Missouri coming in at minus-three in the turnover column in Week One and West Virginia at plus-three, turnovers are a concern. Even more important, if one mistake does occur, be it a turnover or giving up a big play or whatever, the team needs to avoid losing focus and allowing it to snowball into a full-blown meltdown, as it has tended to do at times under Odom.

Austin Kendall transferred from Oklahoma and is West Virginia's starting QB (William Wotring / The Dominion Post)

GAME DAY PROP BETS*

*You cannot actually bet on these and even if you can, we are not encouraging you to do so. This is for entertainment purposes only. West Virginia 200 yards rushing: Mitchell under, Gabe under Missouri 0.5 sacks: Mitchell over, Gabe under Missouri 2.5 turnovers: Mitchell under, Gabe under Larry Rountree III 90 yards rushing: Mitchell under, Gabe over Kelly Bryant 299.5 yards total offense: Mitchell over, Gabe over

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTIONS