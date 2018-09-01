The Ultimate Preview: Mizzou vs Tennessee-Martin
Every Saturday morning, we'll start your game day with a complete guide to Mizzou's contest that day.
GAME DAY ESSENTIALS
Opponent: Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (FCS)
Last Game: N/A
Kickoff: 3 p.m. Central
TV: SEC+ (Mark Neely, Barrett Jones, Alex Corddry)
Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chris Gervino)
Series Record: First Meeting (Mizzou is 17-0 vs FCS Teams)
THE MATCHUPS
WHEN TENNESSEE-MARTIN RUNS THE BALL: As we’ve said previously, the only things we can learn about Missouri — and especially its defense — during this game are bad things. I’m not expecting the Tigers to have any trouble containing UT-Martin’s offense (which, fun fact, at one point went 10 quarters without scoring a touchdown last season, all against FCS foes). But the one aspect of the Tigers’ run defense that could be interesting is which true freshmen see action at linebacker, and how they perform. The coaching staff has raved about Nick Bolton, and we will almost certainly get our first in-game look at him Saturday. The other three newcomers at linebacker — Chad Bailey, Gerald Nathan Jr. and Cameron Wilkins — will probably redshirt this season, but they could still see action thanks to the new redshirt rule. I’m intrigued to get a glimpse of the group, especially Bolton. EDGE: MISSOURI
WHEN TENNESSEE-MARTIN THROWS THE BALL: Missouri’s pass defense was its biggest weakness a season ago. That was clear in the season-opener, when Missouri State quarterback Peyton Huslig threw for over 350 yards. So, I guess the key is, don’t let that happen again?
To be clear, I don’t expect UT-Martin to have similar success (and if the Skyhawks don’t, it doesn’t necessarily mean Missouri has improved its pass defense). A more realistic key is getting as many of the Tigers’ inexperienced defensive players reps as possible. Missouri is replacing both of its starting safeties, and of the four players expected to see meaningful time at the spot, two (Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe) are sophomores who played primarily on special teams a season ago, and one (Khalil Oliver) is new to the roster. Cornerback Christian Holmes will likely make his college return after he missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. Plus, the Tigers will use several unproven pass rushers at defensive end, including two true freshmen in Jatorian Hansford and Trajan Jeffcoat. If nothing else, this is a chance for the coaches to see how these players react to an actual game and coach them up before the real tests begin. EDGE: MISSOURI
WHEN MISSOURI RUNS THE BALL: Expect the Tigers to run the ball early, often and successfully. The one-two punch of Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III should keep either player from getting particularly worn down, and as long as the run game is working, there’s no reason to put Drew Lock in harm’s way by having him throw 30 passes. While it will obviously be noteworthy if either Crockett or Rountree is noticeably more effective than the other, I’m more interested to get a glimpse of third-stringer Tyler Badie in action. The true freshman drew rave reviews for his speed and elusiveness during camp. EDGE: MISSOURI
WHEN MISSOURI THROWS THE BALL: Don’t let anyone touch Drew Lock. The best way to do that: Limit the number of times he throws downfield. It probably sounds tempting to kick off Lock’s Heisman campaign by letting him torch the Skyhawks for 600 yards, but it’s just not worth the risk. I think in a perfect world Lock throws about 15 passes, half of them quick screens or slants, and mixes in one or two deep balls to Emanuel Hall, just to remind everyone he can. During those 15 attempts, he should never be knocked down, let alone sacked. EDGE: MISSOURI
SPECIAL TEAMS: We know who is going to do the punting and kicking all season for Missouri. This will serve as an audition for a couple true freshman return men. Tuesday, Badie was named one of the team’s starting kickoff returners, along with Rountree. It will be interesting to see whether Badie’s speed translates to the return game — and whether Missouri lets him try to return any kickoffs. A new NCAA rule allows teams to fair catch kickoffs anywhere inside the 25-yard line and advance the ball to the 25. Johnathon Johnson will get the first crack at returning punts, but expect freshman Dominic Gicinto to get a few reps as well. If Gicinto and Badie can prove themselves as reliable returners, it could benefit the Tiger offense by limiting the number of hits Rountree and Johnson take during the course of a game. EDGE: MISSOURI
COACHING: Does Barry Odom finally have his team ready for the start of a season? That’s been the biggest knock on Odom during each of his first two years, when Missouri began the seasons with 2-4 and 1-5 records. Of course, beating UT-Martin handily does not mean that the Tigers will beat Purdue or Georgia, but if the team takes care of business, the fan base can at least harbor a more positive outlook than it did following Week One a season ago. Jason Simpson has beaten an FBS team before when UT-Martin beat Memphis a few years ago. But realistically.... EDGE: MISSOURI
INTANGIBLES: I don’t know if this is an intangible, per se, but it’s probably the most important key to this game for Missouri (aside from winning, which shouldn’t be an issue). There’s a key group of players who absolutely cannot get hurt. If Albert Okwuegbunam or Cale Garrett or (God forbid) Drew Lock suffers a season-ending injury during Week One, the expectations for the season immediately need to be reconsidered. Assuming they stay healthy, the Tigers are at home and the better team. Plus, last year's season-opener is still fresh in everyone's minds. If Mizzou can't get up for this one... EDGE: MISSOURI
GAME DAY OVER/UNDER
Drew Lock passing yards 324.5
GABE: Over/MITCHELL: Under
Drew Lock series in the 2nd half 1.5
GABE: Under/MITCHELL: Over
Missouri rushing yards 199.5
GABE: Over/MITCHELL: Over
Cale Garrett tackles 10.5
GABE: Under/MITCHELL: Under
True freshmen who play 7.5
GABE: Over/MITCHELL: Over
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
GABE: Johnathon Johnson
MITCHELL: Damarea Crockett
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
GABE: Terry Beckner Jr.
MITCHELL: Adam Sparks
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION
GABE: Missouri 60, UT-Martin 17
MITCHELL: Missouri 48, UT-Martin 10
SEC PREDICTIONS
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
GABE: South Carolina 31-13
MITCHELL: South Carolina 52-6
Ole Miss vs Texas Tech in Houston
GABE: Ole Miss 48-44
MITCHELL: Texas Tech 33-27
Austin Peay at Georgia
GABE: Georgia 54-9
MITCHELL: Georgia 49-0
Washington vs Auburn in Atlanta
GABE: Auburn 28-27
MITCHELL: Washington 24-23
Tennessee vs West Virginia in Charlotte
GABE: West Virginia 45-20
MITCHELL: West Virginia 31-20
Central Michigan at Kentucky
GABE: Kentucky 31-10
MITCHELL: Kentucky 24-17
Eastern Illinois at Arkansas
GABE: Arkansas 38-7
MITCHELL: Arkansas 31-16
SF Austin at Mississippi State
GABE: Mississippi State 45-6
MITCHELL: Mississippi State 33-6
Charleston Southern at Florida
GABE: Florida 27-3
MITCHELL: Florida 44-14
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt
GABE: Vanderbilt 28-20
MITCHELL: Vanderbilt 27-16
Louisville vs Alabama in Orlando
GABE: Alabama 45-10
MITCHELL: Alabama 34-10
Miami vs LSU in Arlington
GABE: Miami 30-20
MITCHELL: Miami 20-16