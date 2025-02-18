The week that was: Feb. 10-16

Here’s a look back at all the Mizzou athletics we didn’t get to cover the past week, and links to what we did in case you missed it.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

The Tigers had a bye during the week, then lost to No. 16 Oklahoma 82-66 on Sunday. Here is my game story. Moving on.

Softball

The No. 16 Mizzou softball team stayed in Florida to play six games through the week. Here is my write up with each matchup. Moving on.

Baseball

The Tigers opened the baseball season in Puerto Rico, going 1-2. Here is my write up about each game. Moving on.

Gymnastics

The No. 9 Tigers went to St. Louis to take on No. 26 Illinois, No. 14 Alabama and No. 28 Iowa in the Zou to the Lou series. The Tigers won with 197.150, while Alabama scored 196.675, Illinois scored 196.200 and Iowa scored 195.000. Mizzou had six routines earn at least a 9.900, with the highlight coming on Kennedy Griffin’s floor routine, where she scored her first career 10.000. It was the seventh perfect score by an NCAA gymnast this season and second by Mizzou. UCLA is the only other school with multiple 10s this year. Amari Celestine also matched the seventh-best overall score in program history at 39.625 in the all-around, claiming the title. On the vault, Celestine led the Tigers at 9.850, while Olivia Kelly scored 9.750 in her collegiate debut on the apparatus. Celestine led the Tigers on the bars at 9.950, the highest Tiger score on the bars this year, while Mara Titarsolej recorded a 9.875. Titarsolej is ranked 14th nationally in the event. Kelly tied her season- and career-best on the bars, scoring 9.825. Celestine, Amy Wier and Helen Hu all tied for the best Tiger score on the beam at 9.875. It marked a season-high for Celestine on the apparatus and was Wier’s second-highest score in the event. On the floor, the Tigers recorded a program-best 49.725, beating their previous best of 49.700 which Missouri set at the Illinois Quad last season. Along with Griffin’s 10 on the floor, Jocelyn Moore and Celestine each notched a 9.950, Railey Jackson added a 9.925 and Elise Tisler scored a 9.900, while Rayne Light had a 9.850. Missouri will return to Columbia to face No. 11 Georgia at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center.

Men's Golf

The Tigers went to the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii and placed 11th out of 17 teams in the three-day event. Brock Snyder finished the best tournament of his career, taking 18th with a two-under 208 (66-71-71), beating his previous best tournament by five strokes. Snyder recorded three birdies on Saturday. “It was a great week in Hawaii,” Snyder said. “It was a good experience leading the tournament after Day 1 and then following it up with two solid rounds. As a team, we had a lot of good this week that we are ready to build off of for the rest of the season.” Veikka Viskari finished 38th overall at 3-over (70-72-71), while Trent Mierl recorded a 9-over (80-68-71) for 66th. Virgillio Paz moved up 17 spots on the leaderboard on the final day to take 74th, shooting a one-under 69 to finish at 11-over (77-75-69). “It was a good final round for us today,” Missouri coach Glen Millican said. “It was really nice to see Brock finish top-20 and Trent bounce back with two solid rounds after struggling on Thursday.” The Tigers shot a 14-over as a team to take 11th out of 17 teams.

Track & Field

The No. 20 Tigers concluded the indoor regular season during the two-day Tyson Invitational meet at Arkansas. At Day 1 Alicia Burnett took second in the women’s 60-meter dash at 7.23 seconds, while Robert Hines took third in the men’s 60-meter dash in 6.83 seconds. At Day 2 Jonathan Seremes won the men’s triple jump at 55-feet, 2.75-inches, while Kristi Perez-Snyman took third in the women’s high jump, clearing 6-2 to stay in first in school history. Sterling Scott took third in the men’s triple jump at 52-5.25, while Claudina Diaz took fourth in the women’s high jump at 6-0.75. Euphenie Andre took fifth in the women’s triple jump at 43-7.75 and Rahel Broemmel took fifth in the women’s mile at 4:42.81.

Tennis