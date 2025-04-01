The week that was: March 24-30

Here’s a look back at all the Missouri Tiger sports we didn’t get to cover last week, with links to what we did.

Football

This week was a lot of features for football because spring practice and pro day have concluded. So here’s a list of who I wrote about this week with links to each story. Jamal Roberts Theo Wease Kristian Williams Johnny Walker Jr. Brady Cook Moving on.

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

The Tigers introduced new head coach Kellie Harper on Monday. Here is my story on the press conference. Moving on.

Baseball

Softball

I wrote a feature on Tiger senior Kara Daly and her improvement this season. The Tigers dropped the softball edition of the Border War in a mid-week game, then were swept by Ole Miss during the weekend. Here is my game story from the Border War. And my writeup from the weekend series. Moving on.

Swim & Dive

Alright, we’ve hit the stuff I didn’t cover in person as the Tiger men took to the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Washington from Wednesday through Saturday. The Tigers sent 11 competitors to the championships, four divers and seven swimmers. Collier Dyer took on the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, while Tommaso Zannella, Deacon Colbert and Derek Colbert all participated in the platform diving competition. Grant Bochenski swam the 100-meter backstroke, the 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter freestyle. Jan Zubik competed in the 200-meter fly and the 100-meter fly. Luke Nebrich competed in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle. Bochenski, Zubik and Nebrich also competed with Darden Tate, Ethan Vance, Ty Spillane and Logan Ottke in the 200-meter medley relay, the 200-meter freestyle relay, the 400-meter medley relay and the 400-meter freestyle relay. The Tigers had one relay team on Wednesday: Bochenski, Spillane, Zubik and Nebrich combined for a time of 1:23.7 (19th) in the 200-medley relay, On Thursday: Dyer earned a spot on the Honorable Mention All-America team in the 1-meter dive by scoring 344.85 in the trials to advance to the consolation final, where he recorded a season-best 358.25 to finish 11th. Nebrich swam a 19.30 (36th) and Bochenski swam a 19.54 (50th) in the 50-meter freestyle prelims, neither making the finals. Nebrich, Bochenski, Vance and Tate completed the 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:16.74 (20th). On Friday: Bochenski swam the 100 backstroke preliminary in 45.74 (31st) and did not move on to the finals. Zubik swam a 46.44 (45th) in the 100 fly and did not advance to the finals. Dyer tallied a score of 280.95 in the 3-meter diving to place 44th. On Saturday: Zannella earned All-American recognition in the platform dive with his career-high score of 351.5 in the preliminaries and 348.40 in the consolation final to finish 13th. Deacon Colbert placed 21st at 321.50 and Derek Colbert took 23rd at 317.90. Zubik swam the 200 fly in 1:41.60 for 27th and did not make the finals, while Bochenski swam the 100 free in 42.70 for 49th and Nebrich was close behind at 42.84 for 60th. Bochenski, Nebrich, Tate and Vance swam a time of 2:52.22 in the 400 free relay for 29th.. The Tigers took 36th as a team, clinching the 14th national finish in 16 seasons.

Track & Field

The Tigers went to the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina and ran the top three 10,000-meter times in program history on Day 1. Drew Rogers led the way as he took first in 28:14.27 for a personal record, while Tyler Freiner ran a time of 29:03.18 for 54th and Austin Popplewell ran 29:18.89 for you 73rd. Joshua Allison ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 8:51.66 for 20th, while Elijah Limo ran a time of 8:53.32 for 24th. On Day 2, the Tigers were led by Monica Wanjiku who ran the women’s 10K in 32:21.97 for third, while Rahel Broemmel ran the 5,000-meter race in 15:50.11 for ninth. The Tigers also went to the Battle on the Bayou Relays in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, taking the top spots in multiple field events on Day 1. Valentina Barrios won the women’s javelin with a toss of 173-feet, 8-inches, while Callan Saldutto won the men’s javelin with a throw of 220-10. Sam Innes won the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 225-06. Petra Gombas took fifth in the women’s hammer throw at 184-01. No Tigers were top 5 in the track events on Day 1 in the Bayou. On Day 2, Ames Burton took second in the women’s discus with a toss of 179-06 and Claudina Diaz won the women’s high jump by clearing 5-11.5 and Kristi Perez-Snyman took second by clearing 5-10.5. Sterling Scott won the men’s triple jump at 51-9.25, while Skylar Coffey placed seventh in the men’s shot put at 59-11.25. The Tiger 4x100-meter relay team of Robert Hines, Kaden Hamner, Izaiah Hill and Steven Marks ran a time of 40.6 seconds for seventh. Missouri will head to Oxford, Mississippi for the Joe Walker Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Tennis