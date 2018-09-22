When Mizzou runs

Missouri’s rushing attack has improved in each of the first three games this season. But the Tigers haven’t faced a defensive front with near the talent of Georgia’s. The Bulldogs held South Carolina to just 54 yards on 20 carries in Week Two, and while Middle Tennessee totaled 158 yards on the ground last week, 96 of those came after halftime, when the game was well out of reach. Missouri will have to hope that Georgia sells out to stop the pass, creating some rushing lanes for Larry Rountree III and company. EDGE: Georgia

When Mizzou throws

Missouri was one of the few teams that found success passing against Georgia during the regular season last year. Drew Lock threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns. This season, Lock has come out on fire, and the Bulldog pass defense could be a bit vulnerable. Georgia gave up 282 yards to South Carolina’s Jake Bentley, and the Bulldogs only have one sack this season. Meanwhile, Missouri’s offensive line has been excellent in its pass protection thus far. If Missouri is going to win, it’s going to be because Lock outduels Jake Fromm in a shootout. EDGE: Missouri

When Georgia runs

Georgia gashed Missouri for 370 yards on the ground last season. Even though the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are now gone to the NFL, the Bulldog ground game is off to a strong start again this season. Georgia ranks 14th nationally with 272 rushing yards per game and sixth nationally at 6.8 yards per attempt. Those numbers aren’t inflated by games against Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee, either. Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs rushed for 271 yards. However, Missouri’s defensive line has held strong against the run so far this year, allowing an SEC-best 74.7 yards per game on the ground. This matchup should reveal whether the Tigers can keep that up against better competition. EDGE: Push

When Georgia throws

Fromm hasn’t put up huge numbers so far this season, but Georgia also hasn’t asked him to do much. When he has thrown, Fromm has been incredibly efficient; his completion percentage of 80.4 is the highest in the country among qualifying quarterbacks. Facing a Missouri defense that just surrendered 572 yards through the air to Purdue quarterback David Blough, Fromm could be poised for a big game. EDGE: Georgia