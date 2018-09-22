Ultimate Preview: Mizzou vs Georgia
GAME DAY ESSENTIALS
Opponent: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
Record: 3-0, 1-0 SEC
Last Game: Beat Middle Tennessee State 49-7
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. Central
TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay)
Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chris Gervino)
Series Record: 6-1 Georgia
Last Meeting: 53-28 Georgia in 2017
GAME WEEK COVERAGE
THE MATCHUPS
When Mizzou runs
Missouri’s rushing attack has improved in each of the first three games this season. But the Tigers haven’t faced a defensive front with near the talent of Georgia’s. The Bulldogs held South Carolina to just 54 yards on 20 carries in Week Two, and while Middle Tennessee totaled 158 yards on the ground last week, 96 of those came after halftime, when the game was well out of reach. Missouri will have to hope that Georgia sells out to stop the pass, creating some rushing lanes for Larry Rountree III and company. EDGE: Georgia
When Mizzou throws
Missouri was one of the few teams that found success passing against Georgia during the regular season last year. Drew Lock threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns. This season, Lock has come out on fire, and the Bulldog pass defense could be a bit vulnerable. Georgia gave up 282 yards to South Carolina’s Jake Bentley, and the Bulldogs only have one sack this season. Meanwhile, Missouri’s offensive line has been excellent in its pass protection thus far. If Missouri is going to win, it’s going to be because Lock outduels Jake Fromm in a shootout. EDGE: Missouri
When Georgia runs
Georgia gashed Missouri for 370 yards on the ground last season. Even though the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are now gone to the NFL, the Bulldog ground game is off to a strong start again this season. Georgia ranks 14th nationally with 272 rushing yards per game and sixth nationally at 6.8 yards per attempt. Those numbers aren’t inflated by games against Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee, either. Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs rushed for 271 yards. However, Missouri’s defensive line has held strong against the run so far this year, allowing an SEC-best 74.7 yards per game on the ground. This matchup should reveal whether the Tigers can keep that up against better competition. EDGE: Push
When Georgia throws
Fromm hasn’t put up huge numbers so far this season, but Georgia also hasn’t asked him to do much. When he has thrown, Fromm has been incredibly efficient; his completion percentage of 80.4 is the highest in the country among qualifying quarterbacks. Facing a Missouri defense that just surrendered 572 yards through the air to Purdue quarterback David Blough, Fromm could be poised for a big game. EDGE: Georgia
Special Teams
Not many opponents figure to have an advantage over Missouri in the kicking game this season, but Georgia, led by bespectacled place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, might. Blankenship made 20 of 23 field goals a season ago and was selected as a second-team preseason all-American prior to this year. Meanwhile, Bulldog punter Jake Camarda has a marginally higher average than Missouri’s Corey Fatony. Neither team has made an especially notable play in the return game so far this season. EDGE: Georgia
Coaching
Nick Saban is clearly the gold standard in college football coaching, and Kirby Smart might be as close a replica to Saban as there is. Smart spent nine seasons as an assistant under Saban before taking over for Mark Richt at Georgia, and he didn’t take long to restore the program to its height. It doesn’t get much better than taking a team to the national title game in year two. EDGE: Georgia
Intangibles
If you read our message board, you probably know that since this game will kick off at 11 a.m., there’s no way the Tigers can possibly win. Just kidding. But in reality, Georgia brings back a roster that has experienced winning the SEC and participating in the College Football Playoff. Plus the Bulldogs should be confident after winning their first three games by a combined score of 125-34, including a 24-point win on the road against South Carolina. Even though Missouri is off to its first 3-0 start since 2015, the Tigers can’t match that level of momentum. EDGE: Georgia
THREE KEYS TO A MIZZOU WIN
1. Air it out
As stated above, the one major advantage Missouri figures to have in this game is Lock. For the Tigers to win, he’s going to have to do something special. Lock, as well as the Tigers’ pass protection and receivers, has been outstanding so far this year. This is perhaps his best chance to enhance his Missouri legacy with a monumental win.
2. Find a way to pressure Jake Fromm
The blame for Missouri’s dismal performance in pass defense against Purdue doesn’t just fall on the secondary. The Tiger defense almost never made Blough uncomfortable, putting the defensive backs in the difficult position of having to cover receivers for extended periods. The Tigers can’t afford to do that against Georgia. Whether it’s by playing new guys at defensive end or bringing more pressure via blitz, the Tigers have to pressure Fromm. If they can make him uncomfortable in the pocket, the defensive backs’ job will get significantly easier.
3. Create turnovers
The best way to pull off an upset is to win the turnover battle. Missouri has one takeaway in each of its first three games, but it will likely need more to come out positive in the turnover margin against the Bulldogs. Turnovers create easy scoring opportunities and generate positive momentum, two necessary ingredients for Missouri to beat a more talented Georgia team.
GAME DAY OVER/UNDER
Jake Fromm 326 passing yards (his career high): Mitchell over/Gabe under
UGA 249.5 rushing yards: Mitchell under/Gabe under
Emanuel Hall 74.5 receiving yards: Mitchell over/Gabe under
Drew Lock 2.5 touchdown passes: Mitchell over/Gabe over
Mizzou 1.5 turnovers: Mitchell under/Gabe over
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Mitchell: Johnathon Johnson
Gabe: Albert Okwuegbunam
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Mitchell: Khalil Oliver
Gabe: Adam Sparks
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION
Mitchell: Georgia 48, Missouri 31
Gabe: Georgia 45, Missouri 35
SEC PREDICTIONS
Season Totals (ATS): Mitchell 7-4, Gabe 6-5
Kent State at Ole Miss (-28)
Mitchell: Ole Miss
Gabe: Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Alabama (-27)
Mitchell: Alabama
Gabe: Alabama
South Carolina at Vanderbilt (+2 1/2)
Mitchell: South Carolina
Gabe: South Carolina
Louisiana Tech at LSU (-20)
Mitchell: Louisiana Tech
Gabe: Louisiana Tech
Mississippi State at Kentucky (+10)
Mitchell: Mississippi State
Gabe: Mississippi State
Florida at Tennessee (+4 1/2)
Mitchell: Florida
Gabe: Florida
Arkansas at Auburn (-30)
Mitchell: Auburn
Gabe: Arkansas