When Mizzou runs

So far this season, Missouri’s offensive line has struggled to create holes in the running game. Several members of the offense admitted as much on Tuesday. Purdue’s defense has been solid against the run so far, allowing opponents just 3.5 yards per carry, which ranks 24th nationally. It’s certainly too early to panic about the Tiger’s running game, and a strong showing against Purdue would likely assuage all concerns, but based on what we’ve seen so far this season, it’s difficult to predict that will be the case. EDGE: Purdue

When Mizzou throws

No one has been able to slow Drew Lock down so far this season. We don’t expect Purdue to be the first. After giving up 347 yards through the air against Eastern Michigan, the Boilermakers rank 107th nationally against the pass. Opposing quarterbacks are averaging a whopping 8.2 yards per attempt against the Purdue defense, which ranks 101st nationally. The one concern for Missouri will be the Purdue pass rush, which racked up six sacks last week. As long as the Tiger offensive line can keep Lock upright, he should be poised for another big day. EDGE: Missouri

When Purdue runs

Purdue has been as explosive as any offense in the country running the ball so far this season. The Boilermakers lead the nation in rushing average at 8.1 yards per carry. Senior D.J. Knox has been the team’s most effective tailback; he rushed for 121 yards a week ago, including a 45-yard touchdown. He’s complimented by Markell Jones, who rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries against Eastern Michigan. Plus, freshman do-everything weapon Rondale Moore will get a few touches in the ground game as well. Moore ran for a 76-yard touchdown in Week One and had a 53-yard rush last week. While that may seem like a formidable trio, Missouri’s defensive tackles have dominated opposing offensive lines so far this season. As long as the Tigers tackle well and prevent those long rushing plays, that should continue. EDGE: Push

When Purdue throws

Purdue was already struggling at the quarterback position, but the situation could be even worse if junior Elijah Sindelar cannot play. Sindelar, who started the Boilermakers’ season-opener but was benched after throwing three interceptions in the first half, is reportedly questionable due to an injury he sustained during practice this week. David Blough took over for Sindelar against Northwestern, but then he, in turn, was removed in favor of Sindelar against Eastern Michigan. Neither has played well — they combined to complete 14 of 24 passes for 135 yards last week — but Sindelar is considered to have the bigger arm of the two. If he can't play, the only concern for Missouri should be wrapping up Purdue’s receivers (namely Moore) and keeping them from turning short passes into big plays. EDGE: Missouri

Special Teams

Even though Tucker McCann missed two field goals a week ago, Missouri should have an advantage in the kicking game. Purdue plackekicker Spencer Evans missed an extra point as well as a 38-yard field goal with less than five minutes left against Eastern Michigan, which would have given the Boilermakers a five-point lead. However, the Tigers don’t have a weapon like Moore in the return game. Moore returned five kicks for 125 yards against Northwestern. The Tigers need to kick the ball away from him. EDGE: Missouri

Coaching

Jeff Brohm emerged as one of the hottest young names in coaching last season, in part because of Purdue’s blowout win over Missouri. After going 7-6 during his first season in West Lafayette, Brohm received a contract extension. But the Boilermakers’ first two games this season haven’t reflected particularly well on Brohm. Not only has Purdue lost to Northwestern and Eastern Michigan, it has looked sloppy doing so, turning the ball over five times and committing 16 penalties. Last week, Eastern Michigan had its game-winning drive extended due to an unnecessary roughness call after a third-down sack. Combine those miscues with the fact that Brohm hasn’t yet lived up to his reputation as an offensive guru while at Purdue, and Brohm looks less like the wunderkind he was made out to be midway through last season. EDGE: Push

Intangibles

There are a few different ways to look at this game. On one hand, Missouri has a huge advantage in momentum after cruising to two easy wins to start the season, while Purdue was upset twice. On the other, Purdue should be desperate for a win after last week’s embarrassing loss. With eight consecutive Power Five opponents on the schedule after Missouri, expect the Boilermakers to take the field ready to play. But there’s one other factor that shouldn’t be overlooked, even though the Tiger players and coaches downplayed it during the week: last season’s 35-3 embarrassment. Missouri may not have been reliving the blowout all week, but you can bet it will be used at least as a reminder of the dangers of starting a game slowly. EDGE: Missouri