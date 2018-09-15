Ultimate Preview: Purdue
Every Saturday morning, we'll start your game day with a complete guide to Mizzou's contest that day. We break down the matchups, make some predictions and keep you up with all the action in the SEC.
GAME DAY ESSENTIALS
Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten)
Record: 0-2
Last Game: Lost 20-19 to Eastern Michigan
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chris Gervino)
Series Record: 7-2 Purdue
Last Meeting: 35-3 Purdue in 2017
GAME WEEK COVERAGE
PFF Grades Week 2 | Wyoming Snap Counts | Following the Future | 2021 DE visits
Predictions: Two for Mizzou? | Monday Mizzou Thoughts | Monday Mizzou Q&A
Tuesday's Top Tigers | Okpala taking his time | Football Recruiting Chat
Storm Front: Dealing with Disaster | Updated 2019 Rivals150
Week 3 Video Interviews | Media Day Notebook | Updated Hoops Scholarship Chart
Emanuel Hall Fueled by Critics | McGuire Returns to Mizzou | This Week's Mailbag
Wednesday Mizzou Q&A | Ground Game Needs to Improve | Perkins Making Plays
Podcast: Episode 234 | What Just Happened? Vol. 35 | Enter the Chamber
THE MATCHUPS
When Mizzou runs
So far this season, Missouri’s offensive line has struggled to create holes in the running game. Several members of the offense admitted as much on Tuesday. Purdue’s defense has been solid against the run so far, allowing opponents just 3.5 yards per carry, which ranks 24th nationally. It’s certainly too early to panic about the Tiger’s running game, and a strong showing against Purdue would likely assuage all concerns, but based on what we’ve seen so far this season, it’s difficult to predict that will be the case. EDGE: Purdue
When Mizzou throws
No one has been able to slow Drew Lock down so far this season. We don’t expect Purdue to be the first. After giving up 347 yards through the air against Eastern Michigan, the Boilermakers rank 107th nationally against the pass. Opposing quarterbacks are averaging a whopping 8.2 yards per attempt against the Purdue defense, which ranks 101st nationally. The one concern for Missouri will be the Purdue pass rush, which racked up six sacks last week. As long as the Tiger offensive line can keep Lock upright, he should be poised for another big day. EDGE: Missouri
When Purdue runs
Purdue has been as explosive as any offense in the country running the ball so far this season. The Boilermakers lead the nation in rushing average at 8.1 yards per carry. Senior D.J. Knox has been the team’s most effective tailback; he rushed for 121 yards a week ago, including a 45-yard touchdown. He’s complimented by Markell Jones, who rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries against Eastern Michigan. Plus, freshman do-everything weapon Rondale Moore will get a few touches in the ground game as well. Moore ran for a 76-yard touchdown in Week One and had a 53-yard rush last week. While that may seem like a formidable trio, Missouri’s defensive tackles have dominated opposing offensive lines so far this season. As long as the Tigers tackle well and prevent those long rushing plays, that should continue. EDGE: Push
When Purdue throws
Purdue was already struggling at the quarterback position, but the situation could be even worse if junior Elijah Sindelar cannot play. Sindelar, who started the Boilermakers’ season-opener but was benched after throwing three interceptions in the first half, is reportedly questionable due to an injury he sustained during practice this week. David Blough took over for Sindelar against Northwestern, but then he, in turn, was removed in favor of Sindelar against Eastern Michigan. Neither has played well — they combined to complete 14 of 24 passes for 135 yards last week — but Sindelar is considered to have the bigger arm of the two. If he can't play, the only concern for Missouri should be wrapping up Purdue’s receivers (namely Moore) and keeping them from turning short passes into big plays. EDGE: Missouri
Special Teams
Even though Tucker McCann missed two field goals a week ago, Missouri should have an advantage in the kicking game. Purdue plackekicker Spencer Evans missed an extra point as well as a 38-yard field goal with less than five minutes left against Eastern Michigan, which would have given the Boilermakers a five-point lead. However, the Tigers don’t have a weapon like Moore in the return game. Moore returned five kicks for 125 yards against Northwestern. The Tigers need to kick the ball away from him. EDGE: Missouri
Coaching
Jeff Brohm emerged as one of the hottest young names in coaching last season, in part because of Purdue’s blowout win over Missouri. After going 7-6 during his first season in West Lafayette, Brohm received a contract extension. But the Boilermakers’ first two games this season haven’t reflected particularly well on Brohm. Not only has Purdue lost to Northwestern and Eastern Michigan, it has looked sloppy doing so, turning the ball over five times and committing 16 penalties. Last week, Eastern Michigan had its game-winning drive extended due to an unnecessary roughness call after a third-down sack. Combine those miscues with the fact that Brohm hasn’t yet lived up to his reputation as an offensive guru while at Purdue, and Brohm looks less like the wunderkind he was made out to be midway through last season. EDGE: Push
Intangibles
There are a few different ways to look at this game. On one hand, Missouri has a huge advantage in momentum after cruising to two easy wins to start the season, while Purdue was upset twice. On the other, Purdue should be desperate for a win after last week’s embarrassing loss. With eight consecutive Power Five opponents on the schedule after Missouri, expect the Boilermakers to take the field ready to play. But there’s one other factor that shouldn’t be overlooked, even though the Tiger players and coaches downplayed it during the week: last season’s 35-3 embarrassment. Missouri may not have been reliving the blowout all week, but you can bet it will be used at least as a reminder of the dangers of starting a game slowly. EDGE: Missouri
THREE KEYS TO A MIZZOU WIN
Contain Rondale Moore
Like South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel (Missouri fans might not appreciate that reminder), Moore is the type of explosive athlete who could drastically alter the course of a game with two or three explosive plays. Purdue will try to get him the ball in creative ways, be it as a running back, receiver or kick returner, so the job of containing him falls on the entire Missouri defense. Wrapping up and finishing tackles will be key.
Keep Drew Lock upright
The way Lock has played so far this season suggests that, if opposing defenses give him time to throw, he will beat them. He’s shown an improved ability to progress from one target to the next, and he has enough weapons in the receiving game that one will get open eventually if he’s allowed to stand in the pocket all day. So far this season, the Missouri offensive line hasn’t allowed a defender anywhere near Lock, but after recording six sacks a week ago, Purdue’s pass rush will be its biggest challenge yet.
Match Purdue’s intensity
Following the loss to Eastern Michigan, Brohm went so far as to tell the media that any Purdue player who commits a penalty will be removed from the game. Clearly, the Boilermakers are a desperate team. They’ll play with a sense of urgency to avoid starting the season with a third consecutive home loss. Whether it’s by reminding themselves what happened against Purdue a season ago or not, the Missouri players need to match that urgency. The Tigers appear to be the more talented team, so if they do that, they should advance to 3-0.
GAME DAY OVER/UNDER
Rondale Moore 149.5 all purpose yards: Mitchell: over/Gabe: over
174.5 Missouri rushing yards: Mitchell: under/Gabe: over
2.5 Drew Lock TD passes: Mitchell: over/Gabe: over
1.5 Missouri interceptions: Mitchell: under/Gabe: over
799.5 combined total offense: Mitchell: over/Gabe: over
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Mitchell: Albert Okwuegbunam
Gabe: Damarea Crockett
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Mitchell: Jordan Elliott
Gabe: Terez Hall
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION
Mitchell: Missouri 34, Purdue 23
Gabe: Missouri 38, Purdue 20
SEC PREDICTIONS
Season Totals (first two weeks were picked straight up--going forward, we will pick ATS)
Mitchell: 19-5
Gabe: 21-3
Tennessee -29.5 vs UTEP
Mitchell: UTEP
Gabe: Tennessee
Vanderbilt +14 at Notre Dame
Mitchell: Vanderbilt
Gabe: Vanderbilt
Auburn -9.5 vs LSU
Mitchell: Auburn
Gabe: LSU
Florida -20 vs Colorado State
Mitchell: Colorado State
Gabe: Colorado State
Arkansas -7 vs North Texas
Mitchell: North Texas
Gabe: North Texas
Alabama -21 at Ole Miss
Mitchell: Alabama
Gabe: Alabama
Georgia -32.5 vs Middle Tennessee
Mitchell: Georgia
Gabe: Middle Tennessee
South Carolina -13 vs Marshall
Mitchell: South Carolina
Gabe: South Carolina
Mississippi State -33 vs Louisiana-Lafayette
Mitchell: Mississippi State
Gabe: Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas A&M -27 vs Louisiana-Monroe
Mitchell: Louisiana-Monroe
Gabe: Texas A&M
Kentucky NL vs Murray State
Mitchell: Kentucky
Gabe: Kentucky
BONUS: Kansas -2.5 vs Rutgers
Mitchell: Rutgers
Gabe: Rutgers