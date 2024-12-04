MizzouToday Signing Day Central

The first national letters of intent for the class of 2025 are rolling into Missouri's football staff offices today (Dec. 4) with the start of the Early Signing Period. It has been one of the most tumultuous recruiting cycles of Eli Drinkwitz's tenure in Columbia, and that is expected to continue throughout Signing Day.
We will have you taken care of here for all the latest news and information, so stay tuned throughout the day as this page will be updated frequently.
SUBSCRIBE TO MIZZOUTODAY HERE!
JOIN OTHER MIZZOU FANS ON THE TIGER WALK PREMIUM FORUM
FOLLOW THE MIZZOUTODAY TEAM ON X: @MizzouToday @kyle_mcareavy @thevandalorian
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY RESOURCES
RIVALS ANNOUNCEMENT GUIDE: When top prospects will make their decisions
Missouri's 2025 Football Commitment List
All of Missouri's 2025 Official Visitors