MizzouToday Signing Day Central

The first national letters of intent for the class of 2025 are rolling into Missouri's football staff offices today (Dec. 4) with the start of the Early Signing Period. It has been one of the most tumultuous recruiting cycles of Eli Drinkwitz's tenure in Columbia, and that is expected to continue throughout Signing Day.

We will have you taken care of here for all the latest news and information, so stay tuned throughout the day as this page will be updated frequently.

Article: Linebacker Jason King boasts humble qualities for Mizzou

Article: Mizzou signs physical linebacker Dante McClellan: 'Run away from Dante'

Article: DaMarion Fowlkes sprints to opportunity with Mizzou

Article: Wide receiver Shaun Terry brings leadership qualities to Mizzou

Article: Mark Manfred brings competitiveness to Mizzou: 'He's a dog'

ARTICLE: Old-school runner Marquise Davis boasts physicality en route to Mizzou

PRE-SIGNING DAY NEWS

RB Brendon Haygood flips to Mizzou from Boise State

Missouri flips Pitt WR commit Fowlkes following official visit

Jamarion Morrow flips to Texas A&M

Five-Star Lamont Rogers decommits from Missouri

UNC commit talks Missouri official visit