The Week that Was: April 21-27

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers, but the schedule has lightened a bit as we approach the end of the school year.
Here’s a recap of all the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.
Football
The most important football news of the week was the NFL Draft, where three Tigers were taken.
Here is my story on Armand Membou, here is my story on Luther Burden and here is my story on Marcus Bryant.
I also put together a Draft recap that includes all the undrafted free agent signings from former Tigers.
Missouri also brought in Florida State offensive lineman Jaylen Early through the portal this week. Here is our story on his addition and here's the deep dive on him.
They added Iowa tight end Gavin Hoffman as well. Here is our story on his addition and a deeper story about him following his family to Mizzou with quotes from his appearance on The Unwritten Rule podcast this week.
Kenny put together a recruiting notebook on Monday.
Then he wrote about tight end prospect Kevin Sullivan setting an official visit.
Brock Olivo was named to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame, here is my story on Olivo.
Kenny wrote about QB commit Gavin Sidwar and put together another notebook for Wednesday.
He also wrote about Xavier Loyd and his return to his home state, then put together another notebook for Thursday.
Kenny wrote about defensive back prospect Alex Patton and his first two visits to Mizzou and how Derek Nicholson checked in with Kell recruits.
There was one more recruiting notebook for Sunday.
Men's Basketball
The Tigers still have two open roster spots to fill in the transfer portal, but my wishlists don’t last very long as good reads when things are changing so quickly.
But with no new moves, my Mizzou transfer portal review still stands!
Kareem Rush then joined the Mizzou Athletics Hall of fame during the week, here is a story on Rush with quotes from The Unwritten Rule podcast episode he did just a week earlier.
Women's Basketball
Sophie Cunningham was named to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame to start the week, here is my story on her.
Then it was a quiet week in the portal for the Tigers.
Baseball
The Tigers lost the rematch with Missouri State on Tuesday, here is a recap of that game, then were swept at Alabama over the weekend.
Here is a recap of the series.
I also wrote a feature on Wil Libbert getting back to himself on the mound.
Softball
The Tigers did not play a mid-week game, and were swept by Alabama over the weekend. Here is a recap of the series.
Volleyball
Alyssa Munlyn was named to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame, here is my story on her.
Men's Golf
The Tigers went to the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia and placed 16th at +26. The Tigers shot 283-292-291–866 across three rounds. Auburn won the team title at -38 802.
All but five teams shot under par, the final five were Mississippi State (+1), Vanderbilt (+4), Tennessee (+9), Kentucky (+22) and Missouri.
Auburn’s Jackson Kaivun won the individual title at 67-67-64–198 for a -12, just beating out Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman at 66-66-67–199 (-11).
Mattias Varjun led the way for Missouri, shooting 74-72-68–214 for 4-over, placing him in a tie for 57th.
Then came a group of Tigers all tightly packed.
Virgilio Paz tied for 70th with a +7 68-74-75–217, while Trent Mierl was on his own in 72nd at +8 after shooting 69-76-73–218.
Veikka Viskari and Brock Snyder tied for 73rd at +11, both shot 73-73-75–221.
