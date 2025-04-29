The Week that Was: April 21-27

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers, but the schedule has lightened a bit as we approach the end of the school year. Here’s a recap of all the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

The Tigers still have two open roster spots to fill in the transfer portal, but my wishlists don’t last very long as good reads when things are changing so quickly. But with no new moves, my Mizzou transfer portal review still stands! Kareem Rush then joined the Mizzou Athletics Hall of fame during the week, here is a story on Rush with quotes from The Unwritten Rule podcast episode he did just a week earlier.

Women's Basketball

Sophie Cunningham was named to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame to start the week, here is my story on her. Then it was a quiet week in the portal for the Tigers.

Baseball

Softball

The Tigers did not play a mid-week game, and were swept by Alabama over the weekend. Here is a recap of the series.

Volleyball

Alyssa Munlyn was named to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame, here is my story on her.

Men's Golf

The Tigers went to the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia and placed 16th at +26. The Tigers shot 283-292-291–866 across three rounds. Auburn won the team title at -38 802. All but five teams shot under par, the final five were Mississippi State (+1), Vanderbilt (+4), Tennessee (+9), Kentucky (+22) and Missouri. Auburn’s Jackson Kaivun won the individual title at 67-67-64–198 for a -12, just beating out Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman at 66-66-67–199 (-11). Mattias Varjun led the way for Missouri, shooting 74-72-68–214 for 4-over, placing him in a tie for 57th. Then came a group of Tigers all tightly packed. Virgilio Paz tied for 70th with a +7 68-74-75–217, while Trent Mierl was on his own in 72nd at +8 after shooting 69-76-73–218. Veikka Viskari and Brock Snyder tied for 73rd at +11, both shot 73-73-75–221.