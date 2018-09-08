Ultimate Preview: Wyoming at Mizzou
GAME DAY ESSENTIALS
Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys (Mountain West)
Record: 1-1
Last Game: Lost 41-19 to Washington State
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Central
TV: ESPNU (Dave Lamont, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chris Gervino)
Series Record: First Meeting
GAME WEEK COVERAGE
THE MATCHUPS
When Mizzou runs
The only knock on Missouri’s offense following the Tigers’ 51-14 rout of Tennessee-Martin to open the season was its lack of dominance in the ground game. Missouri had spotty success running the ball, finishing with 159 yards on the ground as a team, but its average of 3.6 yards per carry left a bit to be desired, especially against an FCS opponent. Wyoming’s defensive front should present a much greater challenge. Through its first two games, the Cowboy defense has allowed just 66 total yards rushing, including holding New Mexico State to negative nine yards on the ground. While Wyoming hasn’t yet faced a running back as talented as either Damarea Crockett or Larry Rountree III this season, running the ball successfully will likely be the greatest challenge the Tigers face in this one. EDGE: Wyoming
When Mizzou throws
Drew Lock kicked off his senior season with a very efficient performance in Week One, throwing for 289 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in just over two quarters. Wyoming has a like NFL Draft pick at safety in Andrew Wingard, but the Cowboys just surrendered 319 passing yards and three touchdowns to Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew. As long as the Tiger offensive line can give Lock time to throw (and the weather doesn't get too crazy), he should be able to post some big numbers and keep his Heisman campaign rolling, especially if Missouri struggles to run the ball. EDGE: Missouri
When Wyoming runs
This matchup could depend on the health of Wyoming running back Nico Evans. Normally, Wyoming relies on its rushing attack, but if Evans, who left the team’s game against Washington State with a rib injury, cannot play, the Cowboys will be thin at running back. (Evans was described as "day to day" earlier in the week.) One of Evans’ backups, Kellen Overstreet, announced his retirement from the sport shortly before the season began. As a result, the Cowboys will be down to two healthy backs in Jevon Bigelow and Xazavian Valladay if Evans can’t play — both of whom are freshmen. Missouri’s deep defensive line and experienced linebacking corps should be up to the challenge of stopping them. EDGE: Missouri
When Wyoming throws
Redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal has been thrust into the unenviable position of following Josh Allen as Wyoming’s starting quarterback. Through two games, he has struggled. Vander Waal has yet to throw a touchdown this season (although he did have a passed dropped last week that likely would have resulted in a score) and completed just 8 of 20 passes against Washington State. Once the Cowboys fell behind midway through the third quarter, Vander Waal was especially bad, completing just one of five passes for the rest of the game, the lone completion resulting in a loss of two yards. There’s still some question marks surrounding Missouri’s pass defense, but it should be able to handle this matchup, especially if the Tigers can stop the run early and put Wyoming in some obvious passing situations. EDGE: Missouri
Special Teams
Neither team has made any notable explosive plays or gaffes on special teams up to this point, but Missouri should have an advantage in the kicking game. Tucker McCann converted a higher percentage of field goals than Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe last season, and Corey Fatony well out-distanced Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski in punting average. Zaleski averaged just over 39 yards per punt a season ago, which finished second-to-last nationally among qualified punters. The only potential area of concern for Missouri is that Wyoming led the nation in kickoff return average a season ago, but with McCann’s ability to boot the ball through the end zone, that shouldn’t be an issue. EDGE: Missouri
Coaching
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has a more impressive resume than you might expect from the leader of a Mountain West school. Bohl led North Dakota State to three consecutive FCS national titles from 2011 to 2013, and his Wyoming teams have won eight games each of the past two seasons. However, given that Wyoming committed 13 penalties, including several personal fouls, against Washington State, Missouri has shown itself to be the better-coached team so far in this young season. EDGE: Missouri
Intangibles
After Wyoming’s loss to Washington State, Bohl didn’t hide his displeasure with the Cowboys’ performance. Expect his players to be eager for redemption this week. However, aside from that, Missouri has a few advantages in this one. For one, the Tigers are still fresh after playing in only one game this season, which might as well have been a scrimmage. Wyoming, on the other hand, has played two games — one of which was on the road and the other against a Power Five opponent — and seen Evans and tight end Austin Fort get injured. Plus, the Tigers have a huge advantage in leadership at the quarterback position, with Lock set to play in his 49th career college game. Vander Waal will be playing his third. EDGE: Missouri
THREE KEYS TO A MIZZOU WIN
Start fast — In general, upsets tend to happen when the underdog jumps out to an early lead and its players begin to believe they can win. Gaining an early lead (or at least making sure Wyoming doesn’t do so) will be especially important for Missouri this week because of the Cowboys’ style of play. If Wyoming can get ahead, sit on the ball and limit the number of times Vander Waal has to make a play, it will have a chance. If Wyoming has to play from behind, the Tiger defense should be able to force Vander Waal into some mistakes.
Stop the Wyoming ground game — This goes hand-in-hand with the last point. Wyoming will want to limit the number of times Vander Waal throws down field. If the Missouri defense can consistently stop the run on first and second down and force Vander Waal into some obvious passing situations, we like the Tigers’ chances.
Protect the football — This is probably the most important key. Missouri is the more talented team, and all things being equal, it shouldn’t have too much trouble beating Wyoming at home. But the Cowboys led the nation in takeaways last season, by a wide margin. If the Tigers turn the ball over a few times and give Wyoming easy scoring opportunities and momentum, the ‘Pokes are good enough to make them pay.
GAME DAY OVER/UNDER
Drew Lock 299.5 passing yards: Gabe: Over/Mitchell: Over
Missouri 1.5 turnovers: Gabe: Under/Mitchell: Under
Missouri 3.5 TFL: Gabe: Over/Mitchell: Under
Wyoming 349.5 yards total offense: Gabe: Under/Mitchell: Under
Emanuel Hall 1.5 touchdown receptions: Gabe: Under/Mitchell: Under
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Gabe: Albert Okwuegbunam
Mitchell: Drew Lock
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Gabe: Terry Beckner Jr.
Mitchell: Cale Garrett
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION
Gabe: Missouri 40, Wyoming 14
Mitchell: Missouri 38, Wyoming 17
SEC PREDICTIONS
Last Week: Gabe 12-1/Mitchell 10-3
Mississippi State at Kansas State
Gabe: Mississippi State 35, Kansas State 17
Mitchell: Mississippi State 33, Kansas State 23
Nevada at Vanderbilt
Gabe: Vanderbilt 27, Nevada 10
Mitchell: Vanderbilt 31, Nevada 27
Arkansas State at Alabama
Gabe: Alabama 44, Arkansas State 3
Mitchell: Alabama 52, Arkansas State 6
Georgia at South Carolina
Gabe: Georgia 31, South Carolina 17
Mitchell: Georgia 27, South Carolina 24
Southern Illinois at Ole Miss
Gabe: Ole Miss 44, Southern Illinois 10
Mitchell: Ole Miss 48, Southern Illinois 13
East Tennessee State at Tennessee
Gabe: Tennessee 34, East Tennessee State 14
Mitchell: Tennessee 37, ETSU 10
Clemson at Texas A&M
Gabe: Clemson 37, Texas A&M 21
Mitchell: Clemson 34, Texas A&M 20
Southeast Louisiana at LSU
Gabe: LSU 31, SE Louisiana 7
Mitchell: LSU 45, SE Louisiana 3
Alabama State at Auburn
Gabe: Auburn 42, Alabama State 0
Mitchell: Auburn 59, Alabama State 10
Kentucky at Florida
Gabe: Florida 27, Kentucky 22
Mitchell: Florida 23, Kentucky 16
Colorado State at Arkansas
Gabe: Arkansas 30, Colorado State 13
Mitchell: Arkansas 38, Colorado State 24