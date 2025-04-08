The week that was: March 31-April 6

It was a big week for the Missouri Tigers all across the spring sports season. Here’s a look back at all the stuff we didn’t cover with links to what we did.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Football

The week started with Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne hitting the transfer portal. Here is my story on Pyne and another on what his decision to transfer means for the Tigers’ quarterback competition. Pyne has committed to play at Bowling Green.

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

The Tigers held a press conference to welcome new head coach Kellie Harper. Here is my story about how NIL affected the search and another about Harper’s year away from coaching.

Gymnastics

The Tiger gymnastics team competed in the regional semifinals and regional finals in Seattle on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Here is my write up from their dominant performance Friday, and my writeup from them advancing by the closest of margins on Sunday.

Softball

The Tiger softball team won their mid-week game. Here is my game story. I also wrote about the Tigers’ confidence in Cierra Harrison as she continues to put up strong outings in the circle. Then Missouri was swept by Texas over the weekend. Here is my writeup of the series.

Baseball

Track & Field

The Tigers travelled to Oxford, Miss., for the Joe Walker Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Only five Tigers competed as the meet is entirely heptathlon and decathlon. After Day 1, Emanuele Bellanova was third in the men’s decathlon with 3,779 points, a one-day personal record. Bellanova took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 22-feet, 8.5-inches, while placing first in the shot put with a heave of 42-4.75 and second in the high jump by clearing 6-3.25. He also took third in the 100-meter dash with a personal record of 10.95 seconds and 11th in the 400-meter run with a personal record of 51.95 seconds. After Day 1, Brooke Sawatzky was 16th in the women’s heptathlon with 2,619 points. Sawatzky took eighth in the women’s 200-meter dash at 26.19 seconds, 12th in the shot put with a personal record of 32-2, 14th in the 100-meter hurldes at 15.24 seconds and 21st in the high jump by clearing 4-7. Sawatzky ended in 21st in the heptathlon with 3,559 points after Day 2, including a 14th-place finish in both the long jump (16-3.75) and the javelin 83-1, which was a personal record. The Tigers will head to Fayetteville, Ark., to compete in the John McDonnell Invitational on Friday.

Tennis

The Tigers lost to No. 18 South Carolina 4-0 on Friday and lost to No. 1 Georgia 4-0 on Sunday. On Friday, the Gamecocks won the doubles point when Lauren Friedman and Misa Malkin beat Gian Octa and Zoe Lazar 6-4, while Olympe Lancelot and Bella Larsson beat Inah Canete and Andrea Artimedi by the same score. In singles, Lancelot beat Korina Roso 6-2, 6-1, Larsson beat Artimedi 6-1, 6-0 and Sarah Hamner beat Mary Brumfield. On Sunday, Georgia won the doubles point when Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco beat Brumfield and Roso 6-2, while Aysegul Mert and Hayden Mulberry beat Octa and Lazar 6-1. In singles, Vidmanova beat Brumfield 6-2, 6-3, Guillermina Grant beat Artimedi 6-2, 6-1 and Sofia Rojas beat Octa 6-1, 6-3. Missouri (12-12, 2-11 SEC) has three matches left in the regular season, all this week. The Tigers will host No. 6 Tennessee at 1 p.m. Friday, then will host No. 46 Kentucky at 10:30 a.m. Sunday before finishing the season hosting Lindenwood at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Women's Golf

The Tigers lost 5-0 in match play against Georgia Southern on Sunday. Melanie Walker lost to Louise Reau 5&4, Jade Zamora lost to Regina Plascencia 7&6, Alexandra Berglund lost to Mary Miller 4&3, Fleur van Beek lost to LoraLie Cowart 3&1 and Fifon Tynan lost to Jiarui Chen 3&2. The Tigers will return to the course at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday.

Soccer

The Tigers hosted Southern Indiana for a spring scrimmage on Sunday. No score was reported as the games were played with varying rules.