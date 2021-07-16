Reintroducing Mizzou's Class of 2021

In the first full recruiting cycle for Eli Drinkwitz, all Missouri did was sign the highest ranked recruiting class in school history. The Tigers ended up 20th in the country in the 2021 Rivals.com team rankings. It marked the first time Mizzou had ever broken into the top 20, and that didn't even include five transfers. That group of players will hit the field in about three weeks, mostly for the first time. While a few of them were on campus for spring football, we'll get our first look at the class as a whole when Mizzou opens fall camp in the first week of August. With that, here's a refresher on the influx of talent headed to campus:

Commitment Date: January 19, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Iowa State, Louisville, Texas Tech Updated height/weight: 6-foot-1, 275 pounds Projected position: Defensive tackle Jersey Number: 58 Wingo was Mizzou's first commitment, even before the ink was dry on the 2020 recruiting class. He picked up an offer from the Tigers in mid-January and committed within about a week. He never wavered on that commitment. Wingo is part of a defensive-line heavy class as Drinkwitz tries to balance out the roster that will lose almost everyone up front between last year and this year. It's hard to project a true freshman playing at defensive tackle in the SEC in year one. Wingo has a bright future, but this is almost certainly a redshirt season. Story: Mekhi Wingo commits to Mizzou Film Room: Mekhi Wingo

Commitment Date: January 30, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Indiana, Kansas, Memphis Updated height/weight: 6-foot-3, 219 pounds Projected position: Tight end Jersey Number: 87 McKay popped on the radar in the summer of 2019 at Mizzou's Night at the Zou camp. Drinkwitz re-offered McKay when he took the job in December and by the end of January, he was a Tiger. He never really expressed interest in other schools during the process. Obviously he'll have to add weight to his listed 215-pound frame, but McKay has the athleticism to be a downfield threat from the tight end position. But a redshirt year seems likely to be ready to handle the physical toll of playing tight end. Story: Talking Tigers with Gavin McKay Film Room: Gavin McKay

Commitment Date: March 8, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas State Updated height/weight: 6-foot-4, 305 pounds Projected position: Offensive tackle Jersey Number: 74 If you ask Missouri fans, there's no doubt who the most underrated signee in the 2020 class is. Tollison had offers from Oklahoma and Alabama (and plenty of others) but committed to Missouri in March after his eighth visit to campus. He remained steady throughout the process and will be part of the future on the offensive line. He's got prototypical OT size, but the reality is true freshmen rarely make an impact on the line in the SEC. He'll almost certainly redshirt but will be a name to watch as soon as the 2022 season. Story: Why Connor Tollison passed on Oklahoma and Alabama for Mizzou Film Room: Connor Tollison

Commitment Date: March 13, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Illinois, Iowa Updated height/weight: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds Projected position: Quarterback Jersey Number: 10 Macon was the quarterback Mizzou targeted in the 2021 class from the start and the Tigers got him on board early with a March commitment. Despite being an Elite 11 finalist and a national name, he never really entertained other schools after choosing the Tigers. He joins an interesting QB room where Connor Bazelak is entering his third year in the program but is still technically a redshirt freshman. Macon didn't play his senior season because Illinois moved football to the spring and he enrolled early at Mizzou. Given that, he'll almost certainly be the third-stringer this year behind Bazelak and Brady Cook, but could make the quarterback derby interesting in the following years. Story: Tyler Macon details commitment to Mizzou Film Room: Tyler Macon

Commitment Date: April 25, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia Updated height/weight: 5-foot-10, 232 pounds Projected position: Running back Jersey Number: 17 If you're looking for an under the radar member of the class who could surprise with early playing time, look no further than the bruiser from DeSmet who has added 42 pounds to the weight he was originally listed at in high school. With the departure of Larry Rountree, Mizzou's top two backs this year (Tyler Badie and Elijah Young) are speed-first weapons. Butts isn't slow, but he could bring a bit of a different element to the ground game. We think Butts will get a look in a couple of Missouri's non-conference games and could earn some carries as the year goes on. He's a possibility to play in fewer than five games and keep the redshirt, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him pass that number either. Story: Mizzou lands another in-state commitment from running back Taj Butts Film Room: Taj Butts

Commitment Date: April 25, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Alabama Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds Projected position: Tight End Jersey Number: 84 Hoerstkamp is the more traditional of Mizzou's two tight ends in this class. If he can prove himself an able blocker, he could see some early playing time, especially with the medical retirement of Logan Christopherson. Daniel Parker Jr. and Niko Hea both have plenty of experience, but the Tigers have only one other non-freshman tight end on the roster (Messiah Swinson). A redshirt is still the likely scenario, but Hoerstkamp was on campus for spring ball and if he can impress the coaches early, there's playing time available. Video: Ryan Hoerstkamp talks Tigers Film Room: Ryan Hoerstkamp

Commitment Date: April 30, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Iowa, Illinois, Louisville, Kentucky, Nebraska Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 239 pounds Projected position: Defensive End Jersey Number: 16 Ford was a big early get for Mizzou in the recruiting process and an indicator of the in-state momentum Drinkwitz picked up early on. He was on campus for spring football, but did not practice due to injury. He should be healthy for the fall, but the lost time contributes to his first season almost certainly leading to a redshirt. But Ford could be a key piece of the defensive line once Mizzou loses its current seniors up front. Video: Travion Ford talks future at Mizzou Film Room: Travion Ford

Commitment Date: May 2, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Kansas Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds Projected position: Cornerback Jersey Number: 36 Jackson was the first of seven defensive backs the Tigers took in the class (though Jadarrius Perkins has since transferred). He locked on to Mizzou early in the process and didn't look around even when David Gibbs left the staff. With the additions of two transfers, significant playing time is probably a year away, but Jackson will get a shot in fall camp to put his name at the top of the list of the four incoming freshman corners. Story: Darius Jackson details commitment to Mizzou Film Room: Darius Jackson

Commitment Date: May 13, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Oklahoma, Pittsburgh Updated height/weight: 6-foot-1, 163 pounds Projected position: Cornerback Jersey Number: 34 Sistrunk is one of the most intriguing players in the class simply because there is so much unknown. He has played only two years of football, but managed to rack up 26 offers in the recruiting process. He probably needs a full year in the weight room, but the surface is just being scratched on the field for him. A redshirt seems very likely for 2021. Coach analysis: Davion Sistrunk Film room: Davion Sistrunk

Commitment Date: June 1, 2020 Other Schools Considered: West Virginia, Purdue Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds Projected position: Cornerback Jersey Number: 13 Based on his frame and spring football, Carnell is probably the most ready to contribute of the freshman corners. Again, the addition of two transfers did change the outlook at the position for the upcoming season, but Carnell could still put himself in Missouri's top four or five at the position with a good fall camp. If he can become a special teams contributor, skipping the redshirt seems very possible. Video: Daylan Carnell getting ready for the next chapter Film Room: Daylan Carnell

Commitment Date: June 5, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Pittsburgh, Virginia Updated height/weight: 6-foot-1, 201 pounds Projected position: Cornerback Jersey Number: 20 Like Carnell, Reeves was on campus for spring football which gives him a leg up. The corners room is crowded and a redshirt seems the likely scenario, but he could see some action in non-conference games to get an early look. Story: Mizzou lands commitment from Florida DB Zxaequan Reeves Film Room: Zxaequan Reeves

Commitment Date: June 19, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Georgia Tech, West Virginia, UCF, Louisville Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds Projected position: Linebacker Jersey Number: 31 Missouri got transfer portal help at linebacker in Blaze Alldredge, which reduced the need for immediate contributions from a freshman, but it's still not the deepest position. If Lovett can help on special teams and push players like Jamie Pettway and Cam Wilkins in camp, he could find his way on to the field this year. Story: Mizzou lands commitment from LB Zachary Lovett Film Room: Zachary Lovett

Commitment Date: June 21, 2020 Other Schools Considered: North Carolina, NC State Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds Projected position: Linebacker Jersey Number: 10 The Tigers finished up their linebacker class in the span of three days when Wilson became the second commitment at the position. A North Carolina product with offers from both in-state schools, this was an impressive pull for Drinkwitz. Like Lovett, he could find his way on to the field via special teams play and a good camp. It's doubtful both linebackers skip the redshirt, but we think one will. Our early guess is it's Wilson. Story: Linebacker Dameon Wilson breaks down his commitment to Missouri

Commitment Date: June 23, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Iowa State, Arkansas, Nebraska Updated height/weight: 5-foot-11, 192 pounds Projected position: Safety Jersey Number: 17 Hibbler was another big domino in Missouri's in-state success in the class. He is the only safety in the class and while Mizzou lost both starters at the position from a year ago, there is enough remaining that Hibbler should have the luxury of a redshirt year to add weight and adjust to the college game. Story: Missouri lands commitment of St. Louis DB Tyler Hibbler Film Room: Tyler Hibbler

Commitment Date: June 25, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Kentucky Updated height/weight: 5-foot-9, 210 pounds Projected position: Running Back Jersey Number: 14 Harris is Missouri's second running back in the class, helping to restock the position with the departure of Rountree and Tyler Badie likely done after this season. Assuming Mizzou stays healthy in the backfield, a redshirt seems more likely than not for Harris, but he offers Missouri a lot for the future running the football. Story: BJ Harris details Mizzou commitment Film Room: BJ Harris

Commitment Date: July 11, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Colorado, Baylor, Nebraska, Texas Updated height/weight: 6-foot-3, 241 pounds Projected position: Defensive End Jersey Number: 90 Jones has flown under the radar a little bit, but he's got the size to come in and help early. With so many upperclassmen on the line, he's likely to redshirt this season, but is a name to watch as soon as 2022. Coach Analysis: Jonathan Jones Film Room: Jonathan Jones

Commitment Date: July 13, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Arizona, UCLA, Boise State Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 278 pounds Projected position: Defensive End Jersey Number: 56 The Tigers targeted Robledo early for immediate help on the defensive line. He was on campus for spring football and should be in the rotation early in the season. Coach Analysis: Daniel Robledo Film Room: Daniel Robledo

Commitment Date: September 5, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Minnesota, Florida State Updated height/weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds Projected position: Defensive End Jersey Number: 32 Montgomery has the size to play right away, but does Missouri have the need? There are scenarios where he could play right away and defensive end is a spot it can be done but if the veteran returners are playing well, Mizzou could also preserve the year of eligibility. We'd put this one at 50/50. Video: Kyren Montgomery talks Tigers pledge



Commitment Date: November 6, 2020 Other Schools Considered: None Updated height/weight: 6-foot-3, 333 pounds Projected position: Offensive Guard Jersey Number: 70 After a year at Oklahoma, the Texas native transferred to Mizzou in a surprise announcement. He was on campus for spring football and could compete for playing time at one of the guard spots immediately. Even if he doesn't win a starting job, he should get some time early on as an audition. Story: Mizzou adds commitment from former Oklahoma OL

Commitment Date: November 20, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Old Dominion Updated height/weight: 6-foot-1, 278 pounds Projected position: Defensive Tackle Jersey Number: 99 George was Mizzou's second juco defensive tackle. He was also on campus for spring football and showed some early flashes of being able to contribute up front right away. Junior college players are brought in to help right away. It is expected that George should be in the rotation this year. Story: Mizzou adds juco DT Realus George



Commitment Date: December 11, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Arizona State Updated height/weight: 5-foot-10, 179 pounds Projected position: Wide Receiver Jersey Number: 7 Missouri got Lovett to flip from Arizona State shortly before the early signing date. He injects immediate speed into a wide receiving corps that badly needs it. Lovett might be the surest bet of any true freshman to see the field this year. He'll play and he'll probably play a lot. Story: 4-star Lovett flips to Mizzou

Commitment Date: December 16, 2020 Other Schools Considered: Colorado, UCLA Updated height/weight: 6-foot-4, 248 pounds Projected position: Defensive End Jersey Number: 55 Like Montgomery, Walker might be physically ready to play this year, but the question is if Missouri would need him to. But pairing with Montgomery, Ford and Jones, the Tigers have a deep stable of defensive ends going forward even if they're not on the field this season. Story: DL Arden Walker picks Missouri

Commitment Date: January 5, 2021 Other Schools Considered: None Updated height/weight: 5-foot-8, 174 pounds Projected position: Wide Receiver Jersey Number: 5 Getting the St. Louis product back on a transfer from Ohio State was one of the biggest moments of the class for Drinkwitz and it became bigger when transfers all became immediately eligible. He will not only play this year, he will probably start. Story: Mizzou lands former Ohio State WR Mookie Cooper

Commitment Date: January 18, 2021 Other Schools Considered: None Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds Projected position: Linebacker Jersey Number: 54 The two-time all-CUSA linebacker transferred from Rice and settled on Missouri pretty quickly. He should step in and have a chance to start alongside Devin Nicholson in the spot vacated by Nick Bolton. He was brought in to start, there's no doubt about it. Story: Transfer LB Blaze Alldredge ready for new journey at Mizzou

Commitment Date: February 24, 2021 Other Schools Considered: Tennessee Updated height/weight: 6-foot-7, 370 pounds Projected position: Offensive Tackle Jersey Number: 73 It's not a typo. Missouri really lists Gooch at 6-7, 370. He signed with Tennessee but got out of the NLI after a coaching change in Knoxville. While he's a mountain of a freshman, the strength staff will likely take a year or two transforming that weight before he makes an impact on the field. Story: Mizzou adds to 2021 class with commitment from J'Marion Gooch

Commitment Date: June 11, 2021 Other Schools Considered: Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, Texas Tech Updated height/weight: 6-foot-2, 198 pounds Projected position: Cornerback Jersey Number: 26 Evans was one of the prize transfers on the market this summer and Mizzou beat out an impressive list of schools to land him. Like Alldredge, the goal for Evans is day one starter. Jarvis Ware transferred after last season and Evans is the leading contender to take over the spot. Story: Tulsa transfer CB Akayleb Evans picks Mizzou