The week that was: April 14-20

Once again, it was a big week for the Missouri Tigers across the athletic spectrum. Here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.
Football
The Tigers had a ton of portal news this week.
Here's our story on the Tigers getting an official visit from JUCO edge rusher Joshua Shanklin.
Kenny put together a recruiting notebook on a camp visitor to know and Kamari Blair.
I also wrote about Jalen Catalon closing the circle on his college career.
Running back Austyn Dendy joined the list of outgoing Tigers, here's our story on his departure.
Before his commitment, Kenny wrote about quarterback prospect Gavin Sidwar and how other Tigers from Pennsylvania helped his decision.
The Tigers then got the commitment of Iowa tight end Gavin Hoffman. Here is our story on the commitment.
And then Sidwar committed just hours after Kenny posted his story about him. Here is Kenny's story about the commitment.
I wrote about Eliah Drinkwitz discussing depth and the portal.
Kenny wrote about Mizzou using some Arizona connections to make an offer.
Then Illinois State receiver Xavier Loyd committed to join the Tigers. Here is our story on the commitment.
Kenny wrote about incoming freshman Jason Dowell and how he feels about his cousin, Shannon Dowell, joining the women's basketball team.
With the addition of Loyd came a new edition of the deep dive to see what the Tigers added to their receiver room.
And Kenny added another recruiting notebook on a new offer and some transfer visitors.
Finally, this morning, I took a look at where the Tigers' draft prospects stand as the draft approaches.
Men's Basketball
Though it was a quiet week for the Tigers in the transfer portal, I wrote another wish list for the final two roster spots.
Women's Basketball
Kellie Harper and her staff continue bringing in some more pieces this past week.
First, I wrote about Saniah Tyler, the first transfer addition, and her history of winning.
The only brand new addition this past week was Sydney Mains, here is our story on her addition.
Softball
The Tigers opened the season with a mid-week win against SIUE. Here is my writeup from that game.
I wrote about how the Tigers understand the pressure they're under as the season nears its end.
Then the Tigers salvaged 1-of-3 games against No. 1 Texas A&M with a run-rule win in the series finale. Here is a series recap. I also posted a photo gallery from the middle game of the series.
Baseball
The Tigers opened the week with a win against Missouri State. Here is my game story.
I also posted a photo gallery from that game and wrote a story about Jackson Lovich being the bright spot of the baseball season.
Then the Tigers were once again swept in an SEC series, losing all three to Oklahoma. Here is a series recap.
Gymnastics
The Tigers went to Fort Worth for the National Semifinals and of course, the National Finals, where they took third for the first time in program history.
Here is my recap from the semifinals and my recap from the finals.
Men's Golf
The Tigers went to compete at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship at Mississippi State and placed eight out of 13 teams with a +14 302.
Virgilio Paz and Veikka Viskari tied for 29th to lead the Tigers, each shooting a +5 221. Paz shot a 74-74-73, while Viskari posted a 74-69-78 with 14 birdies, which tied for the fourth most in the field.
Brock Snyder was next, tying for 45th at 72-76-79 (+11 227), while Trent Mierl shot 81-75-72 for a +12 228 and a tie for 52nd and Trevor Mierl shot a +13 229 (72-81-76) for a tie for 58th. Mattias Varjun rounded out the Tigers’ scores with a 74-74-83–231, for 15-over and a tie for 62nd.
The SEC Championship will begin Wednesday at St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Women's Golf
The Tigers finished 13th in the SEC Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
South Carolina claimed the team title at -16 824. Missouri shot +29 869, which was the program’s best mark at the SEC Championship. The previous best mark for the Tigers was an 875 in 2021.
Missouri finished in front of No. 21 Vanderbilt, No. 36 Oklahoma and No. 55 Georgia, the first time the Tigers beat three teams at the SEC Championship since 2018.
Alexandra Berglund and Melanie Walker both shot a 216 for 6-over and a tie for 43rd to lead the way for Missouri. Berglund shot 73-73-70, while Walker shot 68-76-72.
Fleur van Beek was next at 72-76-69–217 for 7-over and a tie for 48th, while Ffion Tynan tied for 57th at 75-72-74–221 for 11-over.
Addie Dobson was the final Tiger, shooting 13-over in two rounds, missing the first round and shooting 80-73–153 in the final two.
Tennis
The Tigers dropped their first-round matchup at the SEC Championship against No. 31 Ole Miss.
Missouri ends its season with a 4-1 loss at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Alabama.
The lone Tiger point came at fourth singles where Korina Roso beat Alice Soulie 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Ole Miss took the doubles point when Andrea Nova and Brooklyn Olson beat Andrea Artimedi and Inah Canete 6-3 and Alice Soulie and Emily Welker beat Mary Brumfield and Lailaa Bashir 6-1.
Ludmila Kareisova beat Brumfield 6-2, 6-2 at second singles, Nova beat Zoe Lazar 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 at fifth singles and Rachel Kryzak beat Gian Octa 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 at sixth singles. At first singles, Canete was in front 7-6 (7-5), 5-6 when the match was concluded, and Bashir was in the third set against Lucie Petruzelova after winning the first set 6-4 and dropping the second 5-7. The pair were tied at 2 in the third when the match concluded.
Track & Field
The Tigers went to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Virginia Challenge and set two school records on Day 1.
Alicia Burnett set the program record for women’s 100-meter dash time, posting an 11.27-second mark in the prelims, then resetting a 38-year-old record with an 11.23-second mark in the finals, taking first place.
Drew Rogers set the men’s 5,000-meter run record with a time of 13:41.63 to take fourth in the event.
Elijah Limo posted a personal record of 8:53.23 for first place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, while Joshua Allison posted a time of 8:57.17 for third.
Steven Marks placed third in the men’s 100-meter dash with a personal record of 10.28, while Monica Wanjku ran a personal record in the women’s 5,000-meter invite run with a time of 15:40.79.
Kobi Walker placed fourth in the women’s 5,000-meter general run with a time of 16:47.53.
In the field events, Petra Gombas heaved the hammer throw 187-feet, 6-inches to take second place, while Sam Innes took third in the men’s hammer throw invite with a toss of 221-1.
Hayden Dixon threw the shot put a personal record of 58-0.25 for sixth place.
On Day 2, the Tigers claimed two event titles with Callan Saldutto throwing the javelin 237-11 and Valentina Barrios Bornacelli throwing it 175-10 to win the men’s and women’s titles, respectively.
Val Galligan threw a personal record 164-6 in the women’s javelin to take third.
Tarique Geore took second in the men’s discus with a throw of 177-9, while Skylar Coffey took fourth at 173-5 and TJ Wiggins placed fifth at 172-1.
Burnett claimed fourth in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.84.
The Tigers will head to College Station, Texas, for the final regular-season meet of the year. The Texas A&M Alumni Muster will start on May 3.
