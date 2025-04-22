The week that was: April 14-20

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Once again, it was a big week for the Missouri Tigers across the athletic spectrum. Here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

Though it was a quiet week for the Tigers in the transfer portal, I wrote another wish list for the final two roster spots.

Women's Basketball

Kellie Harper and her staff continue bringing in some more pieces this past week. First, I wrote about Saniah Tyler, the first transfer addition, and her history of winning. The only brand new addition this past week was Sydney Mains, here is our story on her addition.

Softball

Baseball

Gymnastics

The Tigers went to Fort Worth for the National Semifinals and of course, the National Finals, where they took third for the first time in program history. Here is my recap from the semifinals and my recap from the finals.

Men's Golf

The Tigers went to compete at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship at Mississippi State and placed eight out of 13 teams with a +14 302. Virgilio Paz and Veikka Viskari tied for 29th to lead the Tigers, each shooting a +5 221. Paz shot a 74-74-73, while Viskari posted a 74-69-78 with 14 birdies, which tied for the fourth most in the field. Brock Snyder was next, tying for 45th at 72-76-79 (+11 227), while Trent Mierl shot 81-75-72 for a +12 228 and a tie for 52nd and Trevor Mierl shot a +13 229 (72-81-76) for a tie for 58th. Mattias Varjun rounded out the Tigers’ scores with a 74-74-83–231, for 15-over and a tie for 62nd. The SEC Championship will begin Wednesday at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Women's Golf

The Tigers finished 13th in the SEC Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. South Carolina claimed the team title at -16 824. Missouri shot +29 869, which was the program’s best mark at the SEC Championship. The previous best mark for the Tigers was an 875 in 2021. Missouri finished in front of No. 21 Vanderbilt, No. 36 Oklahoma and No. 55 Georgia, the first time the Tigers beat three teams at the SEC Championship since 2018. Alexandra Berglund and Melanie Walker both shot a 216 for 6-over and a tie for 43rd to lead the way for Missouri. Berglund shot 73-73-70, while Walker shot 68-76-72. Fleur van Beek was next at 72-76-69–217 for 7-over and a tie for 48th, while Ffion Tynan tied for 57th at 75-72-74–221 for 11-over. Addie Dobson was the final Tiger, shooting 13-over in two rounds, missing the first round and shooting 80-73–153 in the final two.

Tennis

The Tigers dropped their first-round matchup at the SEC Championship against No. 31 Ole Miss. Missouri ends its season with a 4-1 loss at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Alabama. The lone Tiger point came at fourth singles where Korina Roso beat Alice Soulie 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Ole Miss took the doubles point when Andrea Nova and Brooklyn Olson beat Andrea Artimedi and Inah Canete 6-3 and Alice Soulie and Emily Welker beat Mary Brumfield and Lailaa Bashir 6-1. Ludmila Kareisova beat Brumfield 6-2, 6-2 at second singles, Nova beat Zoe Lazar 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 at fifth singles and Rachel Kryzak beat Gian Octa 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 at sixth singles. At first singles, Canete was in front 7-6 (7-5), 5-6 when the match was concluded, and Bashir was in the third set against Lucie Petruzelova after winning the first set 6-4 and dropping the second 5-7. The pair were tied at 2 in the third when the match concluded.

Track & Field